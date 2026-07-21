A viral email from IIT Roorkee has created massive debate after it appeared to warn students and staff against expressing support for political movements on social media and making public statements without the institute’s permission.

The email, which has been shared online, says some members of the campus community had shown their “affinity” for an ongoing political movement on platforms such as Instagram and Facebook.

IIT Roorkee has sent an email to all students prohibiting them from expressing their views or supporting the ongoing student protests on their personal social media accounts.



Is this a democratic country anymore?



What about Article 19(1)(a) of students? pic.twitter.com/QGpsKWOXmT — Dr Nimo Yadav 2.0 (@DrNimoYadav) July 21, 2026

Email warns against political activity

The email reminds students, employees and other stakeholders that IIT Roorkee is an institution meant for education, research and the advancement of knowledge.

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It also refers to the institute’s conduct rules, saying students and employees cannot participate in political discussions or political activities without prior permission from the institute. It further states they should not make statements in print, electronic or broadcast media that could embarrass the institute’s relationship with the Central Government, other organisations or the public.

“It has been noticed on social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook etc. that some of the campus inmates shown their affinity with political movement like the one currently, in public utterance and in public criticism,” stated the email

IIT Roorkee issues clarification

As the email gained attention online, IIT Roorkee clarified on Tuesday that the communication is not a new directive or policy.

The institute told ANI that the email is a routine internal advisory circulated among students, faculty and staff at the beginning of every academic session under its existing conduct rules.

“The communication being referred to is an internal advisory circulated among students, faculty, and staff at the commencement of each academic session. Similar advisories are routinely issued every year in accordance with the Institute’s existing notified conduct rules and do not constitute any new directive or policy.”

The institute also urged people not to read too much into the communication. “The communication should not be misinterpreted or viewed out of context.”

Row comes amid CJP protest in Delhi

The controversy comes a day after the CJP’s protest march towards Parliament turned violent in Delhi.

According to Delhi Police, more than 118 police personnel were injured in clashes, while around 60 protesters were also reported injured.

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court suggested shifting climate activist Sonam Wangchuk from Safdarjung Hospital to Medanta Hospital, saying medical experts agreed that he required continuous hospital monitoring while also noting the concerns he raised about his stay at the government hospital