Billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman has once again argued that the Trump administration should make it easier for talented international students to study, stay, and build businesses in the country.

His latest comments come just days after he faced criticism for calling on the US to speed up visas and permanent residency for high-achieving international students, including those from India.

We need to fix our immigration policy so we can admit the creators so they can build on American soil and create value here. In particular, it makes no sense to educate the best and brightest at Federally subsidized educational institutions and then send them home. https://t.co/m7Fxfcvgw2 — Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) July 19, 2026

Ackman believes the US is making a costly mistake by educating some of the world’s brightest students and then forcing them to leave after graduation.

Why Bill Ackman wants immigration reform

In a post on X, Ackman said the US should focus its immigration policies on attracting people who can create jobs, businesses, and long-term economic value.

“We need to fix our immigration policy so we can admit the creators so they can build on American soil and create value here. In particular, it makes no sense to educate the best and brightest at Federally subsidised educational institutions and then send them home.”

The proposal triggered a heated debate online. Supporters said the US needs global talent to stay competitive in science, technology, and business. Critics argued that giving faster immigration benefits to foreign graduates could reduce opportunities for American workers.

The Harvard Law student who sparked the debate

The discussion gained momentum after Ackman shared the story of an X user, Threcy Jo Lawrence, who said she had been admitted to Harvard Law School with more than a 90% scholarship but could not get an F-1 student visa appointment before classes began.

Sharing her case, Ackman said the US should remove unnecessary barriers for talented students. “Our immigration policies need to be reformed to allow the best and brightest to be educated in the USA and stay here to create value for our country. As long as their values are aligned with the long-term interests of our country, their visas should be fast tracked. Can someone in immigration help this young woman?”

Vinod Khosla backs Ackman’s view

Indian-American entrepreneur and venture capitalist Vinod Khosla also supported Ackman’s position. Sharing Ackman’s post on X, Khosla wrote: “Agree with @BillAckman. We will lose the global race for talent if we don’t attract the best and brightest. Especially true of the AI race against China. Talent is a bigger factor in that race than the next three or four factors combined, including chips.”

He also called for support across party lines, saying: “We should push for a bipartisan effort. I think it can be done despite the administration’s MAGA wing. Who in the administration can help this lady?”

Indian diaspora raises concerns over new student visa rule

The debate comes as concerns continue to grow over US immigration policies affecting international students. On Monday, an advocacy group representing the Indian diaspora urged the US Congress and the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) to delay the implementation of a new rule that would limit student and exchange visitor visas to a maximum of four years.

The group argued that the proposed change could create uncertainty for international students, many of whom need more time to complete their education or training in the United States.