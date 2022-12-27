Russia-Ukraine War: Sergei Lavrov asks Ukraine to accept proposals for demilitarisation – Top Developments

Moscow on Tuesday asked Ukraine to accept the proposals for the demilitarization and denazification of the territories controlled by the regime. “Our proposals for the demilitarization and denazification of the territories controlled by the regime, the elimination of threats to Russia’s security emanating from there, including our new lands, are well known to the enemy,” Russian external affairs minister Sergei Lavrov told TASS agency, as quoted by Reuters. Here are some top developments from the war-torn region:

– In a video message on Monday night, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has called the situation along the Donbas as “difficult and painful”. “Bakhmut, Kreminna and other areas in Donbas … require a maximum of strength and concentration,” Zelenskiy said, reported Reuters.

– Ukraine along with its allies have reportedly rejected Russian President Vladimir Putin’s offer to talk. Kyiv further added that it will fight until Russia withdraws from the annexed territories.

– Russian external affairs minister Sergei Lavrov also asked both Ukraine and its western allies to exercise maximum restraint in the “highly sensitive” nuclear sphere.

– Lashing out at western powers, the Russian foreign minister said that the main goal of US and NATO allies is to defeat Moscow. “It is no secret to anyone that the strategic goal of the United States and its NATO allies is to defeat Russia on the battlefield as a mechanism for significantly weakening or even destroying our country,” said Lavrov as quoted by Reuters.

– Meanwhile, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba wants a summit to end the ongoing war with its neighbor. In an interview with the Associated Press, Kuleba said that his government wants a “peace” summit within the next two month at the United Nations with Secretary-General Antonio Guterres as mediator. He further added that the country will do whatever it can to win the war in 2023.