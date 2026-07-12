US Senator Lindsey Graham, a Republican leader in Washington and US President Donald Trump’s ally, died after what his office described as a “brief and sudden illness.” He passed away on Saturday evening, according to an official statement released by his office.

“On the evening of Saturday, July 11, US Senator Lindsey Graham passed away from a brief and sudden illness,” the statement read. “Senator Graham’s family appreciates prayers at this time and asks for privacy during this incredibly difficult period,” it added, as reported by The Mirror US.

Graham served in Congress for over three decades and became one of the best-known Republican voices on national security, foreign policy and defense. He was also preparing to seek a fifth term in the US Senate later in 2026.

Lindsey Graham’s net worth

Lindsey Graham’s estimated net worth ranged between $1.5 million and $3 million, according to financial estimates based on his public asset disclosures. Quiver Quantitative estimated his net worth at around $1.48 million, while other financial trackers placed it closer to between $2 million and $3 million, as reported by The Mirror US.

As a US senator, Graham earned the standard annual congressional salary of $174,000. Over the years, he also built wealth through investments and financial assets.

His latest financial disclosure showed roughly $414,000 in publicly tracked investments, reported the Mirror US. Most of his portfolio remained in diversified mutual funds, corporate bond funds and cash accounts. Unlike many lawmakers, Graham did not hold large investments in individual technology companies. His financial strategy focused more on stable and diversified assets than high-risk stock picks.

His years in Congress, combined with long-term investments and savings, helped him build his overall wealth during his decades in public service.

Police scanner audio obtained by NBC News said emergency responders rushed to Graham’s Washington DC residence on Saturday night after receiving reports of a “cardiac arrest” at the address. Graham had been scheduled to appear on NBC News’ Meet the Press on Sunday.

Witnesses near his residence said they saw paramedics move a person on a stretcher into an ambulance. Reports also claimed Graham experienced chest pain after returning from Ukraine before suffering cardiac arrest. However, those claims have not received official confirmation.

His office did not disclose the exact cause of death. The brief statement only referred to a “brief and sudden illness.”

Lindsey Graham’s political career

Graham entered politics in 1994 when he won election to the US House of Representatives. In 2002, he moved to the US Senate, where he became one of the Republican Party’s most recognizable lawmakers.

During his career, Graham built a reputation for taking strong positions on national security and foreign affairs. In the 1990s, he supported policies aimed at isolating Iran and limiting its missile and nuclear programs, reported The Mirror US. Years later, he backed military action against Iranian nuclear facilities and supported the administration’s tough approach toward Tehran.

His relationship with Trump changed over the past decade. Graham challenged Trump during the 2016 Republican presidential primary and once wrote on X, “If we nominate Trump, we will get destroyed…….and we will deserve it.”

After the election, however, the two leaders became close political allies. Graham emerged as one of Trump’s strongest supporters in the Senate and frequently defended the president’s policies.

Just weeks before his death, Trump praised Graham during a tele-rally. “He’s outstanding. He’s been at my side for a long time,” Trump said. “After that fight was over, we were best of friends, and he’s helped me as much as anybody in the Senate.”

Their relationship also faced occasional disagreements. Trump recently said Graham was in “big trouble” after the senator expressed skepticism about a newly signed Iran deal.

The president paid tribute shortly after Graham’s death. On Truth Social, Trump wrote, “Senator Lindsey Graham, one of the greatest people and Senators I have ever known, is dead! He was always working, and was a true American Patriot. Lindsey will be greatly missed!!! DETAILS AND ARRANGEMENTS TO FOLLOW. So sad!”