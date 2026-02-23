ZIM vs WI Playing XIs: The Super 8 match between Zimbabwe and West Indies in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 is expected to be an exciting and intense game.

Zimbabwe’s run in this tournament has been one of the biggest highlights. They finished at the top of their group without losing a single match beating strong teams like Australia and Sri Lanka. This has shown that they are not just taking part anymore, they are serious challengers in T20 cricket.

Their strong batting performances have mainly come from Brian Bennett and captain Sikandar Raza. At the same time their bowling attack led by Brad Evans and Blessing Muzarabani has taken important wickets at the right moments in matches.

Meanwhile, West Indies have continued to play the aggressive and attacking cricket they are famous for. They also finished the group stage without losing a match. The team’s batting has done really well under captain Shai Hope with strong support from Shimron Hetmyer and Brandon King.

Their bowling attack is equally strong. Spinner Gudakesh Motie has been impressive while fast bowlers Shamar Joseph and Matthew Forde add pace and energy. Overall, they have a well-balanced team that can change the game very quickly.

Zimbabwe vs West IndiesT20 World Cup 2026: Probable Playing 11

While final teams will be confirmed at toss, expected XIs based on recent match squads include:

Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani(w), Ryan Burl, Sikandar Raza(c), Tashinga Musekiwa, Tony Munyonga, Dion Myers, Brad Evans, Graeme Cremer, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzaraban

West Indies: Brandon King, Shai Hope(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Matthew Forde, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph

Head-to-Head (T20Is)

West Indies had the upper hand in T20Is overall, but Zimbabwe have managed to pull off a few important wins, making this contest competitive in recent years

Total Matches Played: 11

West Indies Wins: 8

Zimbabwe Wins: 3

No Result/Tied: 0

Pitch report

The match at Wankhede Stadium is likely to make the rivalry between Zimbabwe and West Indies even more exciting.

Wankhede is usually good for batting. The pitch is flat and has nice bounce and pace, which helps batters play their shots freely. Fast bowlers may get some early movement, but once set batters can score freely. As the game progresses spinners could find some help.

With short boundaries and a quick outfield a high-scoring and thrilling finish is on the cards.

Toss could play a key role as chasing teams often enjoy success here due to dew under lights in evening matches.