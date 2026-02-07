West Indies are up against Scotland in the second match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 on February 7 (today) and the Scottish skipper Richie Berrington won the toss and opted to bowl first at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

This will be the first match in group C and Scotland, who got a surprise entry into the tournament because of a Bangladesh pull out, will be looking to impress in the first game itself.

The West Indies team have played Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Sherfane Rutherford, Brandon King and Rovman Powell as batters while Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder and Akeal Hosein are the all-ounders. The team gets rounded up with pure bowlers in Gudakesh Motie and Shamar Jospeh.

Scotland have gone in with a well-settled team of theirs as well and will look to restrict the Windies under 160 to make a case for themselves.

WI vs Scotland Playing XIs, T20 World Cup 2026

West Indies’ probably XI: Brandon King, Shai Hope(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Matthew Forde, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph.

Scotland’s probable XI: George Munsey, Matthew Cross(w), Brandon McMullen, Michael Jones, Tom Bruce, Richie Berrington(c), Michael Leask, Oliver Davidson, Mark Watt, Brad Currie, Safyaan Sharif

WI vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2026: Weather and pitch report

The weather is expected to be pleasant, with temperatures around 25 to 26 degrees Celsius at the start of the match. It will be a sunny day with no rain expected.

Eden Gardens is known to be a good wicket for T20 cricket. It usually produces plenty of runs, as seen regularly in the IPL. At the same time, spinners can also play a role later in the innings when the ball gets older and starts to grip. Teams generally prefer to chase at this venue.

Scotland entered the tournament at a later stage and had limited time to prepare, but they remained a dangerous side. They have shown in the past that they can surprise bigger teams on their day.

Brendon McMullen, Richie Berrington, George Munsey, Mark Watt, Bradley Currie and Bradley Wheal are some of their main players. Scotland have decent batting depth and a capable bowling attack, but they will need to deliver strong performances in every match to make an impact in the tournament.