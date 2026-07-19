Hot and humid weather can make even a short walk outdoors uncomfortable. That’s where the Tempt ICY (I Chill You) stands out. Instead of working like a regular handheld fan, it combines a fan with a semiconductor cooling plate that delivers an instant cooling sensation when placed on your forehead, neck or wrist. It won’t cool an entire room like an air conditioner, but it does help cool your body quickly, making it genuinely useful when you’re outdoors or travelling.

The fan itself is surprisingly capable. Even at medium speed, the airflow is strong enough for everyday use, and the brushless motor keeps noise levels in check. It’s compact enough to slip into a backpack without taking up much space, and the 4,000mAh battery comfortably lasted through a day of commuting and running errands. The LED display makes it easy to keep an eye on the battery level, while USB-C charging adds to the convenience.

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At around ₹2,000, the ICY sits somewhere between a regular handheld fan and premium personal cooling gadgets. The semiconductor cooling plate is what sets it apart, offering a cooling sensation instead of simply circulating air. There are alternatives if all you want is stronger airflow, while wearable cooling devices are also available at a much higher price. The ICY strikes a sensible balance between the two.

The Tempt ICY won’t make the summer heat disappear, but it certainly makes it easier to deal with. For commuters, travellers and anyone who spends long hours outdoors, it’s a practical gadget that delivers on its promise. If you’re looking for a compact way to stay comfortable in the heat without spending a fortune, the ICY is an option that’s well worth considering.

KEY FEATURES

14000+ RPM Turbo Speed

4 speed airflow control

USB-C fast recharge

12-hour runtime

Smart LED display

Estimated street price: Rs 1,999