VIVO IPL opening match records 37% jump in TV viewership

The opening match of the 11th season of the VIVO IPL, played on April 7 between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, recorded a 37% jump in viewership on television to 6,355 (000) impressions (India urban, males 15+AB) across all 10 channels of Star India, as per data released by TV audience measurement body Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC). This further translates into a 7.21 TV ratings percentage point (India urban, males 15+AB) on the Star network. In 2017, the 10th season of the IPL, which was aired on the former broadcaster of the games on Sony, recorded 88.3 million impressions for the three matches played between April 5 and April 7. However, these numbers are not comparable as in addition to Star Sports SD and HD channels, the matches are being simulcast across eight more channels including regional languages, Tamil, Kannada, Bangla and Telugu, apart from Hindi.

“The numbers prove our point that when the power of language is combined with TV and digital, it gives IPL an unprecedented reach. Moreover the increase in the viewership has cleared all the doubts whether people would come to watch IPL on our network,” Sanjay Gupta, MD, Star India. Further, Star India claims that the opening match reached 42 million viewers on its video streaming platform on Hotstar, thereby recording a 2.3 times increase in viewership when compared with last year’s opening match. Viewership on Hotstar has been continuously increasing, as the match played between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders on April 10 posted a viewership of 5.5 million users, stated the broadcaster. “If Hotstar were a television channel, the rating on the opening game would have an approximate average television percentage rating of 3.1,” Gupta added.

Along with dedicated language feeds, the network also has the Star Sports Select feed, #SelectDugout, a special content offering for fans who like to stay ahead of the game by receiving games-related details and analysis.