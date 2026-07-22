Delhi has been adjudged as the most affordable for students globally in the QS Best Student Cities Ranking 2027. While all four Indian cities featured in this year’s rankings have scored well on affordability and graduate employability, the report cautioned that India’s aspirations to become an education hub for international students remain a pipe dream.

According to the latest rankings of 150 cities in the world released by global higher education analytics firm QS, Delhi topped the affordability index with average annual international tuition fees of around $2,700. Mumbai, now India’s highest-ranked student city overall, was also among the world’s most affordable destinations with a ranking of 12 on the affordability measure. Chennai and Bengaluru also featured among the global top 30 for affordability.

Besides affordability, Indian cities have done well on employer demand. Delhi ranks 29 globally and Mumbai 34 on QS’ employer activity indicator, highlighting the growing confidence among recruiters in graduates produced by Indian institutes.

The common weakness is equally clear. Both cities rank near the bottom of the table for Student Mix, the measure of the size and international diversity of the student body, with Mumbai 150th of 150 and Delhi 146th. Neither yet draws the international student numbers that its scale of provision could support.

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Overall, Mumbai jumped seven places this year to become India’s highest-ranked student city at 91, while Delhi climbed five spots to 99. Chennai gained five places to 123, but Bengaluru slipped six places to a joint ranking of 114.

QS, however, flagged a glaring weakness in India’s education system. The report stated that India currently hosts just around 50,000 international students despite being one of the world’s largest exporters of students, with more than 1.3 million Indian students studying abroad. In addition, the sourcing of international students remains heavily concentrated with Nepal accounting for roughly one-third of all international students enrolled in India.

“The Study in India programme and the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 are designed to close precisely this gap, by drawing students from across South Asia, Africa, the Gulf and, increasingly, Central Asia, and by allowing foreign universities to open campuses on Indian soil,” the report stated.

QS said India’s cities reflect the country’s broader higher education trajectory — rapidly improving university performance, competitive costs and growing employer recognition — but noted that converting these strengths into genuine global appeal will require greater openness, stronger international partnerships and a more diverse student population.

“India sends far more students abroad than it receives, and its cities remain among the least internationally diverse in the ranking. Turning a formidable domestic and regional strength into genuine global appeal, through quality, openness, and the international partnerships now taking shape, is what will define the next stage of India’s rise as a study destination,” said Jessica Turner, chief executive officer of QS.

Globally, Seoul retained its top position as the world’s best student city, followed by Tokyo and London. Melbourne climbed to 4, while Munich and Sydney shared the fifth place. Asian cities continued to dominate the upper end of the rankings, with Singapore (11), Beijing (12), Taipei (14), Kyoto (16) and Hong Kong (17) all featuring in the top 20 list.

No single destination leads on everything, according to a press release. Each of the six lenses that make up the QS Best Student Cities 2027 is topped by a different city. Melbourne leads in the student mix category, Amsterdam in desirability, Tokyo in employer activity, and Berlin in student voice, according to the rankings.