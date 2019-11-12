‘Vindictive people ended careers of many players’: Dwayne Bravo slams ex-West Indies board president Dave Cameron

Talking about T20I, Bravo has featured in 66 matches and has 1142 runs with an average of 24.29 along with 52 wickets in the format as well. (PC:PTI)

Dwayne Bravo retired from international cricket back in 2018, recently took potshots at the former West Indies Board President Dave Cameron. Bravo during an interview blamed Cameron for “keeping certain cricketers away from the team”. During the interview with guardian.co.tt, Bravo said that West Indies cricket had suffered a lot because of vindictive people. He added that this also resulted in careers of players being ended, “however there is a God and every rope has an end”. Ricky Skerritt who used to be the West Indies team’s manager is now the board president of the West Indies team. The cricketer is happy that Cameron is no longer the president of West Indies cricket.

Dwayne Bravo has played all formats of the game for his country. He represented West Indies in 40 Test matches and has scored 2200 runs with an average of 31.42. The all-rounder scalped 86 wickets with an economy rate of 3.17 in the longest format of the game. In ODI’s, Bravo scored 2968 runs with an average of 25.36, he managed to take 199 wickets with an economy rate of 5.41. Talking about T20I, Bravo has featured in 66 matches and has 1142 runs with an average of 24.29 along with 52 wickets in the format as well.

Bravo has also been one of the mainstays in the CSK team and has proved to be a match-winner for the team with both bat and ball. The all-rounder is expected to feature in next year’s IPL for CSK once again. West Indies are currently the eighth-ranked team in ICC’s Test rankings. They lost their home Test series against India and have not been able to register any points in the Test championship yet.

The West Indies team had a forgettable ODI World Cup and were knocked out of the tournament in the league stage. The team will be hoping to perform better and will be eyeing the T20I World Cup which will take place in Australia next year.