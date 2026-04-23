The biggest rivalry in the IPL 2026 is back as Mumbai Indians take on Chennai Super Kings at the famous Wankhede Stadium.

Even in the 2026 season, this clash continues to be one of the most exciting matchups with new-look squads and plenty of drama expected.

Mumbai Indians head into this game full of confidence after a dominating performance in their last match. They crushed Gujarat Titans by 99 runs with Tilak Varma scoring a Brilliant century and Jasprit Bumrah leading a strong bowling attack.

This big win helped MI recover after a tough phase earlier in the tournament.

Chennai Super Kings meanwhile, have had an up-and-down season so far. In their last match they lost a close game to Sunrisers Hyderabad by 10 runs. They have brought in Mukesh Choudhary as a replacement for Khaleel Ahmed

Before that they secured a solid 32-run win against Kolkata Knight Riders showing they can bounce back well. Overall, CSK’s campaign has been a mix of good wins and narrow losses highlighting some inconsistency in their performances.

MI vs CSK Playing 11

Mumbai Indians (MI) Predicted Playing 11: Quinton de Kock (WK), Rohit Sharma (Subject to fitness), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (C), Will Jacks, Shardul Thakur, Mitchell Santner, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Mayank Markande.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Predicted Playing 11: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Sanju Samson, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Dewald Brevis, Jamie Overton, Matthew Short, Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary, Gurjapneet Singh

Impact Sub: Kartik Sharma, Prashant Veer, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Matt Henry

MI vs CSK, IPL 2026 Match Details, Venue, and Time

The match between MI vs CSK will get in action at 07:30 pm with the toss scheduled for 07:00 pm.

MI vs CSK, IPL 2026 Today’s Match Venue

Match Venue Live Broadcast Live Streaming IPL 2026 Match 33 MI vs CSK Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Star Sports Network JioHotstar

MI vs CSK Today IPL Match Date

The IPL 2026 Match 32 MI vs CSK will be played on April 23, 2026. Mumbai Indians are in Stable form and currently sit at No.7 on the points table showing a strong performance. Meanwhile, Lucknow Super Giants are at No.8 and will be looking to bounce back with a win and improve their position.

Match No: 33

33 Date: Wednesday, April 23, 2026

Wednesday, April 23, 2026 Time: 7:30 PM IST (Toss at 7:00 PM)

MI Full Squad:

Mumbai Indians (MI): Hardik Pandya (c) , Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Quinton de Kock (wk), Trent Boult, Will Jacks, Tilak Varma, Shardul Thakur, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Mayank Markande, Sherfane Rutherford, Robin Minz, Ryan Rickelton, Naman Dhir, Raj Bawa, Corbin Bosch, Ashwani Kumar, Raghu Sharma.

ALSO READ IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings dealt massive blow as Ayush Mhatre ruled out of tournament

CSK Full Squad

Chennai Super Kings (CSK): Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Ayush Mhatre, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Prashant Veer, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Matt Henry, Khaleel Ahmed, Matthew Short, Akeal Hosein, Kartik Sharma, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Gurjapneet Singh, MS Dhoni, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Chahar, Spencer Johnson, Mukesh Choudhary, Urvil Patel, Aman Khan, Dewald Brevis, Zakary Foulkes