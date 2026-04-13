Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) may have easily beaten Mumbai Indians (MI) by 18 runs in their Indian Premier League (IPL) faceoff at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday (April 12) but the match left the Match Referee’s pen running dry. RCB player Tim David and MI captain Hardik Pandya have both been fined for their behaviour in this match. But what exactly happened?

Tim David’s ‘ball inspection’ that backfired

RCB’s middle-order powerhouse Tim David was fined 25% of his match fees and handed one demerit point. The reason? Article 2.4 of the IPL Code of Conduct, “disobeying an umpire’s instruction.”

Why is David fined: During the 18th and 20th overs of RCB’s innings, the umpires needed to inspect or change the ball. David, apparently curious about the condition of the leather after MI’s bowlers had been dispatched all over the park, repeatedly refused to hand the ball back when asked.

The Risk: In the eyes of the BCCI, a batter lingering with the ball is a major red flag for integrity and optics. To prevent any suspicion of “ball-tampering” or unauthorised inspection, the umpires must have total control over the equipment. David’s delay was seen as a challenge to that authority.

Hardik Pandya’s collective failure

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya was slapped with a Rs 12 Lakh fine. This was for a collective failure of failing to bowl the 20 overs in time.

Why is Hardik Pandya fined: Facing a historic onslaught (RCB posted 240/4), the MI bowling unit struggled to get through their 20 overs within the allotted time. Under Article 2.22, captains are held responsible for the pace of play.

Often, captains slow down the game intentionally to break a batter’s rhythm or deliberate on complex field placements. However, the BCCI remains in zero-tolerance mode to ensure matches don’t stretch into four-hour marathons, which disrupts broadcasting slots and fan experience.

With Mumbai Indians currently sitting 8th in the standings, these off-field distractions are the last thing the five-time champions need as they head into a must-win week. RCB, too, meanwhile would want to focus on the crickting aspects the game and keep such issues to a minimum.