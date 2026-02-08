Super Bowl 2026 Live Streaming Details: It is a Super Bowl Sunday and the biggest night in American sport has arrived at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Super Bowl LX brings together the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks in what promises to be a blockbuster clash, on the field and well beyond it. This year’s game doubles as a global entertainment showcase, kicking off the NFL’s 60th-anniversary celebrations in style.

The night will begin with a special opening ceremony featuring Green Day. The musical celebration will continue with Bad Bunny headlining the Apple Music Halftime Show. Add to that a star-studded pregame lineup- Charlie Puth on the national anthem, Brandi Carlile performing America the Beautiful, and Coco Jones singing Lift Every Voice and Sing and this one is set to feel massive from the very first note.

When does Super Bowl LX kick off?

3:30 PM PT

6:30 PM ET

11:30 PM GMT

5:00 AM IST (Feb 9)

How to watch the Super Bowl live

The NFL has gone big on global access this year. International viewers can catch the game primarily through DAZN’s NFL Game Pass, which offers the full U.S. broadcast, including original commercials and American commentary.

Here’s where fans can tune in around the world:

USA: NBC, Peacock, Telemundo, NFL+ (4K HDR on Peacock)

UK: Channel 5 (free), Sky Sports, DAZN

Australia: Channel 7, 7plus, Kayo Sports

Germany: RTL, RTL+, DAZN

Canada: TSN, CTV, RDS, DAZN

India: JioStar (Disney+ Hotstar)

Mexico: Canal 5, TV Azteca, ViX

For viewers chasing the best picture quality, 4K HDR streams are available on Peacock (US) and DAZN Ultimate internationally, though you’ll need a strong, stable internet connection.

Streaming feeds usually run 30-45 seconds behind live TV, so if you’re following along on social media, expect the occasional spoiler.

What to watch for later in the night

The Lombardi Trophy presentation is expected roughly three hours after kickoff, once the confetti falls and the celebrations begin.