Rahul Dravid has emerged as a surprise name in the race to become England’s next Test coach following Brendon McCullum’s departure, according to a report in The Daily Telegraph.

The former India captain is understood to be among several candidates the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is considering after deciding to end McCullum’s four-year tenure as Test coach following England’s 2-1 home series defeat to New Zealand.

McCullum will continue as England’s white-ball coach, but the ECB is seeking a fresh direction in the red-ball format ahead of next year’s Ashes.

Dravid’s name adds intrigue

Dravid’s inclusion is notable given he stepped away from full-time coaching after guiding India to the 2024 T20 World Cup title.

Widely regarded as one of cricket’s most respected tacticians, Dravid also oversaw India’s run to the 2023 World Test Championship final and helped shape the country’s next generation through his work with India A, the Under-19 team and the senior side.

However, the report also suggests the 53-year-old is not actively seeking another full-time international coaching assignment.

According to the report, Dravid currently has “no desire” to return to full-time coaching, although England’s Test-only role could offer a more balanced schedule than coaching across all formats. The report adds that the ECB is expected to sound out his interest regardless.

Several experienced names in contention

Former England coach Andy Flower is viewed as one of the leading candidates after enjoying a successful spell in charge that included three Ashes victories and England’s rise to the top of the ICC Test rankings.

Flower has since built an impressive franchise coaching record, including consecutive IPL titles with Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Former England spinner Richard Dawson, currently Glamorgan’s head coach, has also reportedly impressed decision-makers through his work in county cricket.

Other names linked with the role include Kumar Sangakkara, England Lions coach Andrew Flintoff, Pakistan head coach Mike Hesson and former Australia coach Justin Langer.

A major appointment before the Ashes

England’s next Test coach will inherit one of the game’s highest-profile assignments, with the 2027 Ashes cycle already beginning to shape planning inside the ECB.

McCullum’s attacking “Bazball” philosophy transformed England’s style of play but produced mixed results overseas, where the team struggled against leading Test nations.

Whether England pursues another coach with an aggressive philosophy or opts for someone with Dravid’s measured, methodical approach could signal a shift in direction as it prepares for cricket’s biggest Test rivalry.