The FIFA World Cup has reached its final four, with Europe set to dominate the semi-finals. France, Spain, England and Argentina complete the line-up, with Argentina beating Switzerland in the final quarter-final.

The semi-finals promise two heavyweight encounters, with four of world football’s biggest nations battling for a place in the final on July 19.

Semi-final 1: France vs Spain

France arrive after another composed knockout performance, continuing their pursuit of a third World Cup title under Didier Deschamps.

Spain, meanwhile, have impressed throughout the tournament with their possession-based football and youthful attacking talent, setting up what many consider a dream semi-final between two of Europe’s strongest sides.

Fixture

Match: France vs Spain

France vs Spain Date: Tuesday, July 14 (local time) / Wednesday, July 15 (India)

Tuesday, July 14 (local time) / Wednesday, July 15 (India) Kick-off: 12:30 AM IST

12:30 AM IST Venue: AT&T Stadium, Dallas, Texas

Semi-final 2: England vs Argentina

England have continued their impressive run under Thomas Tuchel, while Argentina remain among the favourites to defend their world title.

After Lionel Scaloni’s side overcame Switzerland in the quarter-finals, football fans are set be treated to another chapter of one of the sport’s great international rivalries with the only South American team in semi-final.

Fixture

Match: England vs Argentina

England vs Argentina Date: Wednesday, July 15 (local time) / Thursday, July 16 (India)

Wednesday, July 15 (local time) / Thursday, July 16 (India) Kick-off: 12:30 AM IST

12:30 AM IST Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

How to watch the FIFA World Cup semi-finals in India

Fans in India can watch both semi-finals live through the tournament’s official broadcast partners.

TV: Unite8 Sports Network

Unite8 Sports Network Live streaming: Zee 5

Road to the semi-finals

France

Round of 16: Defeated Paraguay

Quarter-final: Defeated Morocco

Spain

Round of 16: Defeated Portugal

Quarter-final: Beat Belgium

England

Round of 16: Beat Mexico

Quarter-final: Defeated Norway

Argentina

Round of 16: Beat Egypt

Quarter-final: on course to beating Switzerland

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What’s at stake?

A place in the FIFA World Cup final awaits the winners.

The victorious teams will meet in the championship match on July 19 at MetLife Stadium, New Jersey, while the losing semi-finalists will contest the third-place play-off a day earlier.

With established stars and emerging talents on both sides, the semi-finals are expected to deliver two of the biggest matches of the tournament.