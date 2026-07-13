The FIFA World Cup has reached a stage where there are no underdogs left.

For the first time since FIFA introduced its men’s world rankings in 1992, the top four ranked teams in the world- Argentina, France, Spain and England, have all reached the World Cup semi-finals.

It is a rare convergence of rankings, pedigree and form that makes the final four of the 2026 tournament arguably one of the strongest in modern World Cup history.

France face Spain in the first semi-final, while England meet defending champions Argentina 24 hours later.

No outsiders, only champions

Every remaining team has already lifted the World Cup. Argentina are chasing consecutive titles after winning in Qatar four years ago. France are looking to return to another final, Spain are seeking their second World Cup crown, while England are attempting to end a wait stretching back to 1966.

It is also the first time since 1990 that all four semi-finalists are former world champions. Unlike previous editions where surprise packages disrupted the established order, this World Cup has steadily narrowed into a contest between football’s biggest powers.

History on every side of the draw

Neither semi-final lacks narrative. England against Argentina remains one of football’s most emotionally charged rivalries, shaped by decades of World Cup meetings that include Diego Maradona’s infamous “Hand of God”, David Beckham’s red card in 1998 and the wider political backdrop surrounding the Falklands conflict.

On the other side sits a contest many have already labelled the “final before the final”. France and Spain have developed into Europe’s two benchmark teams over the past decade, with Spain ending France’s Euro 2024 hopes before lifting the continental title.

The Golden Boot remains wide open

Unlike many World Cups where one striker dominates the scoring charts, this year’s race remains remarkably balanced entering the semi-finals.

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe lead the standings with eight goals each, while Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane remain within striking distance on six. Ousmane Dembele has five, ensuring every remaining team still possesses a genuine Golden Boot contender.

The semi-finals could also reshape football history. Messi is bidding to become the first captain since Pele’s era to successfully defend a World Cup, while Mbappe continues his pursuit of becoming the tournament’s all-time leading scorer.

The strongest final four?

Rankings alone do not decide football matches, but they do illustrate the quality assembled in the tournament’s closing stages. The world’s top four teams, multiple Ballon d’Or contenders, the leading Golden Boot challengers and four former champions have all survived.

There will be no Cinderella story in the 2026 World Cup. Only one heavyweight will be left standing.