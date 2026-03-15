The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are ready to start their journey in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) with a tough phase-1 schedule that includes several big matches at different stadiums across India.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India has announced only the first phase of the fixtures, which includes matches from March 28 to April 12. The rest of the schedule will be announced later because of state election commitments.

A Clash of Titans: The orange army returns

SRH will start their campaign against the defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the famous M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on March 28.

The match is expected to begin in the evening, following the usual IPL timing of around 7:30 PM IST for night games. This opening match will be important for Hyderabad as they try to gain early momentum in the tournament.

During the first phase, SRH will play several matches both at home and away venues, including games at their home ground, the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad.

The early fixtures usually include a mix of afternoon matches starting at 3:30 PM IST and evening matches at 7:30 PM IST, giving fans exciting games on both weekends and weekdays.

Power-Hitting & Precision: Building on 2024’s legacy

SRH’s strong batting lineup played a big role in their success. Travis Head was the team’s highest run scorer with 567 runs while T. Natarajan led the bowling attack with 19 wickets.

The team also made headlines by scoring one of the highest totals in IPL history—287/3 against RCB during the 2024 season showing their powerful batting ability.

As the new season begins, Sunrisers Hyderabad will look to repeat their strong performance and compete again for the title.

With a balanced squad experienced leadership and a promising start to the schedule SRH fans will hope the team can turn last season’s runner-up finish into a championship victory this year.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Phase 1 schedule (IPL 2026)