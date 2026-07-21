Indian automobile major Bajaj Auto posted its June quarter consolidated net profit at Rs 3,225 crore, rising nearly 46% year-on-year from Rs 2,210 crore reported in the year-ago period. On a sequential basis, the company’s profit declined 12% from Rs 3,661 crore reported in Q4FY26.

The company’s total revenue from operations in Q1FY27 stood at Rs 17,243 crore, surging 37% YoY against Rs 12,584 crore reported in the same quarter last year, and sequentially it jumped nearly 8% from Rs 16,005 crore reported in the preceding quarter.

Bajaj Auto’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) expanded around 8% to Rs 3,696 crore from Rs 2,482 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last fiscal. Its EBITDA margins also advanced 110 basis points to 20.9% from 19.7% posted in Q1FY26.

Bajaj Auto: Q1 Highlights

The auto giant reported its total revenue from sales at Rs 14.38 lakh crore, surging more than 29% from Rs 11.11 lakh crore reported in Q1FY26, while sequentially sales number was up around 5% from Rs 13.71 lakh crore reported in the trailing quarter.

On the domestic front. Bajaj Auto’s sales volume was reported at 7.06 lakh, rising 11% YoY from 6.34 lakh units reported in Q1FY26. However, on a sequential basis, it fell 7% from 7.60 lakh units sold in Q4FY26.

The company’s export volumes for the reporting quarter stood at 7.32 lakh units, rising 54% from 4.76 lakh units exported in the year-ago period. Sequentially, exports jumped 20% from 6.10 lakh units exported in the previous quarter.

Bajaj Auto share price

The company’s stock fell 2% from its today’s high and was trading flat in the intraday session. Over the past one month the company’s share price has delivered a return of nearly 3%, while over the past six months it has advanced by 14%.