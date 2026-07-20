US President Donald Trump was loudly booed by many at the FIFA World Cup final on Sunday when he stepped onto the field at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey alongside FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

Trump attended the match and later joined the post-game trophy ceremony. As he waved to the crowd, cameras showed him on the stadium screens. Almost immediately, loud boos and whistles could be heard across the stadium, drowning out the music playing in the background. The reaction was also clearly heard on the television broadcast.

Trump had watched Spain’s 1-0 victory over Argentina from a private suite with Infantino before coming down to the field for the medal and trophy presentation.

The boos ring out for Trump as he makes his way out to present the trophy pic.twitter.com/yt8ogugOp2 — Casey Settleman (@csett13) July 19, 2026

Loud boos greet Trump during trophy ceremony

Before the match started, Trump appeared twice on the giant video board, once just before the US national anthem and again immediately after it. On both occasions, the crowd showed little reaction.

Later during the first half, cameras showed Trump in his suite getting a chance to touch the World Cup trophy. After Spain won the final, Trump helped hand out medals to players from both teams.

MASSIVE BOOS for Trump at World Cup.



He has to be livid! pic.twitter.com/r8KJvjeJwA — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) July 19, 2026

Trump’s attendance at the final led to tighter security around MetLife Stadium, with fans facing additional security checks before entering. His presence also sparked protests.

Local activists organised demonstrations against Trump and Infantino. Protesters handed specially designed red cards to fans heading toward the stadium and encouraged them to raise the cards when Trump and Infantino presented the World Cup trophy after the match.

Trump later joined world leaders during the post-match ceremony, including Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum. He had also taken part in ceremonies at last year’s Club World Cup final.

Speaking to Fox ahead of the final, Trump praised the success of the tournament and even asked FIFA to bring another World Cup to the United States “immediately.”

That will not happen anytime soon, however. The men’s World Cups in 2030 and 2034 have already been awarded to Spain-Portugal-Morocco and Saudi Arabia, respectively. The 2031 Women’s World Cup is already scheduled to be hosted by the United States.

Trump has received mixed reactions at sports events

Trump has attended many major sporting events during his time in politics, both while serving as president and while campaigning. When he became the first sitting US president to attend a Super Bowl in 2025, just three weeks after returning to office, he received a mix of cheers and boos.

However, not every crowd has reacted positively. Trump has been booed at several major sporting events over the years. Most recently, New York Knicks fans jeered him during Game 3 of the NBA Finals. He has also faced boos at the US Open tennis tournament and at professional baseball and football games around Washington, DC.

When Trump attended the US Open men’s singles final last year, the United States Tennis Association reportedly asked broadcasters to censor the crowd’s reaction, according to a memo reviewed by The Athletic.

In the end, however, ESPN and ABC chose not to mute the boos, allowing viewers to hear the crowd’s response.

FIFA’s close relationship with Trump

Despite the strong reactions Trump often receives, FIFA president Gianni Infantino has made him an important part of the 2026 World Cup.

The two first met in 2018 after the United States, Canada and Mexico won hosting rights for the tournament. Over the years, they developed a close relationship that both men have publicly described as a friendship.

Infantino has previously said that the relationship helped FIFA organise the World Cup.

Earlier this month, Trump reportedly called Infantino and asked for a review of a red card shown to US striker Folarin Balogun. A few days later, the decision was effectively reversed.

Just two days before the final, Infantino hosted Trump at an event in Trump Tower in Manhattan, where FIFA opened an office last year. The World Cup final was the first match of the tournament that Trump attended.