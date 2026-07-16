By Syed Zubair Ahmed

For generations, the defining sound of rural Uttar Pradesh’s revenue administration has been the clinking of heavy metal chains. But, land in India’s most populous state has never been merely an economic asset to be measured, it is a source of social status, political authority, and existential security. Since independence, the state’s land records have existed in sharp contradiction to reality — a hangover of colonial domination where the abolition of zamindari simply replaced feudal landlords with locally dominant mafias and political patrons.

For decades, this opaque system thrived on a grim asymmetry, illegal occupation happens overnight, but legal redress takes years. Delay itself became a weapon. Lengthy litigation exhausted genuine owners, while the manipulation of khasra and khatauni (village land records), arbitrary mutations and forged sale deeds allowed coercion to harden into a veneer of legality. When victims went to the police, they were routinely turned away, their pleas dismissed as civil disputes to avoid registering criminal complaints.

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It is against this deeply entrenched, often violent backdrop that the Yogi Adityanath government’s recent technological and administrative interventions must be viewed. Through the statewide Digi Rover (GNSS) campaign and the establishment of three-member special judicial benches, Uttar Pradesh is attempting to drag its revenue administration out of the shadows and into the digital age.

The math of the Digi Rover campaign is stark: 79,157 pending measurement cases languishing in tehsils. These represent families unable to farm their land securely, paralysed by boundary disputes with neighbours or organised encroachers. By deploying satellite-backed rovers to map boundaries with centimeter-level precision between July 1 and August 15, the state is attempting to solve a foundational problem—you cannot deliver justice if you cannot agree on the basic facts of a plot of earth. Replacing the manipulable measuring chain with a digital pin drops a wrecking ball on the localised corruption that has historically distorted surveys.

Yet, as legal scholars have repeatedly emphasised, technology alone cannot substitute for administrative integrity. Digitization expands the possibility of transparency, but a GNSS rover cannot break the nexus between crime, politics and local revenue officials. This is where the creation of the special three-member benches in Lucknow and Prayagraj becomes a critical, complementary layer.

Disputes involving government land, village commons (Gram Sabha), and evacuee property are highly sensitive, often involving powerful interests attempting to seize public assets. Historically, leaving these cases to a single-member bench or a travelling circuit court risked inconsistent rulings and institutional capture. By requiring three sets of judicial eyes on every verdict, the state is building a structural bulwark against arbitrary decision-making. It directly addresses the Supreme Court’s long-standing frustration that criminal trespass and forgery are routinely shielded under the guise of prolonged civil litigation.

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However, a critical eye must be cast. Land conflicts in Uttar Pradesh are inextricably intertwined with caste hierarchies and class relations. When a satellite tells a subsistence farmer that their ancestral boundary is two meters shorter than they believed, the resulting shock requires a humane, accessible appeals process, not just a cold printout. Furthermore, the judiciary has made it clear that long possession does not confer ownership; the burden of proof must remain on the encroacher, a principle that must not be sacrificed for the sake of speed.

Despite these caveats, Uttar Pradesh’s dual approach represents a genuinely progressive paradigm shift. By pairing the empirical certainty of GNSS technology with the structural safeguards of multi-member benches, the state is moving away from a system that silently accommodated coercive practices.

Ultimately, land security is not a narrow administrative concern; it is a measure of democratic health. When citizens feel unsafe on their own soil, the rule of law appears hollow. If executed with rigorous accountability and a focus on social justice, these initiatives could do more than modernise records. They could finally restore the constitutional trust that generations of Uttar Pradesh’s vulnerable landholders have been denied.

(The author is a London-based, award-winning Indian journalist with over 30 years’ experience in Western media)

Disclaimer: The views expressed are the author’s own and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express.