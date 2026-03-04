South Africa vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final live streaming details: Here’s when and where to watch SA vs NZ, match time, TV telecast and squads.

As the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 moves into its crucial knockout stage attention shifts to an exciting 1st semi-final between South Africa and New Zealand. The big match will be played at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on March 4 (Wednesday).

Both teams have performed better than many expected in the tournament but only one of them will move on to the final.

South Africa have reached the semi-finals in outstanding form. They finished at the top of Super Eight Group 1 without losing a single match. In their latest game the Proteas beat Zimbabwe by five wickets in New Delhi completing a perfect Super Eight stage and stretching their winning streak to seven matches.

Along the way South Africa delivered some strong performances. They defeated India by 76 runs and West Indies by nine wickets showing how balanced and powerful their squad is.

Players like Dewald Brevis and Aiden Markram have led the charge with aggressive batting while their bowlers have kept tight control and taken key wickets at important moments. With strong hitters and dependable bowlers in the side South Africa will head into the semi-finals full of confidence.

On the other hand, New Zealand have had a tougher journey to the semi-finals. The Black Caps haven’t had a completely smooth ride to the semis, but they’ve won enough games to get through. In the Super Eight stage they won 2 matches and lost 1.

Players like Rachin Ravindra and Glenn Phillips have been important with the bat and their bowlers led by the likes of Tim Seifert have chipped in with key wickets at crucial times. They haven’t won every match but their mix of important wins and tough performances under pressure has taken them to the semi-finals.

When and where to watch SA vs NZ live streaming

SA vs NZ T20 World Cup 1st seni-final match will start at 7:00 pm IST on March 4. Catch the live score and real-time commentary on JioHotstar and Star Sports.

How to watch SA vs NZ live on Star Sports and HotStar

The match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD. The live stream will be available for subscribers on the JioHotstar app..

South Africa vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Squads

South Africa squad: Aiden Markram (captain), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Quinton de Kock (wk), Marco Jansen, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Jason Smith, Tristan Stubbs.

New Zealand squad: Mitchell Santner (captain), Finn Allen, Cole McConchie, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway (wk), Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Kyle Jamieson, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi