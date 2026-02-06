Scotland, who replaced Bangladesh in the tournament at the last moment, lost both of their warm-up matches against Afghanistan and Namibia. West Indies, meanwhile, lost their only warm-up match against Afghanistan on Wednesday (4 February). Both the teams will faceoff in Match two of T20 World Cup 2026 in Kolkata.

Scotland vs West Indies: When Fearless Dreams Meet Caribbean Fire

The T20 World Cup is made for exciting matches like this. Scotland vs West Indies is not just a normal group match — it is a battle between Scotland’s fearless attitude and West Indies’ strong and experienced team.

For Scotland, this match is about chasing a big dream. For West Indies, it is a chance to show the world their strength and reputation again.

WI vs SCO T20 World Cup: When and where to watch live

The West Indies vs Scotland T20 World Cup match will start at 3:00 p.m. IST on Saturday, February 7. Fans can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network, while live streaming will be available on JioHotstar.

West Indies are coming into the tournament in poor form, having lost three of their last four T20 matches. They lost their three-match series against South Africa 2-1, and also suffered a 23-run defeat against Afghanistan in their only warm-up match before the World Cup.

Scotland vs West Indies World Cup: Full squad

West Indies squad: Shai Hope (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Gudakesh Motie, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Quentin Sampson, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd.

Scotland squad: Richie Berrington (c), Tom Bruce, Matthew Cross, Bradley Currie, Oliver Davidson, Chris Greaves, Zainullah Ihsan, Michael Jones, Michael Leask, Finlay McCreath, Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Mark Watt, Bradley Wheal.

Key Battles to Watch

Scottish bowlers vs West Indies big hitters – Can Scotland’s bowlers stop the West Indies batters from playing big shots?

Middle overs control – This part of the game could decide the result, especially if Scotland take early wickets.

Handling pressure – Scotland can play freely with less pressure, while West Indies need to perform and prove their strength.