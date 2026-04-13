While the Rajasthan Royals (RR) introduced their South African prodigy tonight, the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have countered with a homegrown mystery of their own. Sakib Hussain, the 21-year-old fast bowler from Bihar, has officially been handed his cap for the Match 21 blockbuster at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Coming into the side as a tactical replacement for the veteran Harshal Patel, Hussain’s inclusion signals SRH’s intent to fight fire with fire against RR’s aggressive batting lineup.

The Rise of the Gopalganj Express

Sakib Hussain’s journey to the IPL is a classic tale of raw talent meeting opportunity.

Hailing from Gopalganj, Bihar, Sakib first turned heads in the domestic circuit with his ability to consistently clock speeds north of 145 kmph.

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He was originally scouted by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 2024 auction for his base price of ₹20 lakh. While he didn’t get a game there, his time in the nets against world-class batters refined his control.

Sunrisers Hyderabad secured him in the 2026 auction, specifically looking for a domestic “hit-the-deck” pacer who could provide a point of difference in the middle overs.

Why SRH may have chosen to debut him tonight?

The decision to debut Sakib against the league leaders is a calculated risk by the SRH management.

With very little footage available on him at the IPL level, Sakib serves as a mystery pacer for the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Riyan Parag.

The Hyderabad pitch is offering good carry tonight. Sakib’s natural ability to extract bounce makes him a dangerous prospect during the middle-over squeeze.

With Eshan Malinga leading the attack, Sakib provides the perfect high-velocity foil to keep the pressure on the Royals.

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What to expect

Sakib is known for a skiddy bouncer and a very effective wide yorker. In his limited domestic outings, he has shown a temperament that doesn’t buckle under pressure, a trait he’ll need in spades tonight as he defends the Orange Army turf.