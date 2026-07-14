Football fans in Bengaluru will be able to watch the closing stages of the FIFA World Cup 2026 without rushing home after Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar announced a special relaxation in restaurant operating hours.

Responding to a request from the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI), the state government has allowed hotels and restaurants in Bengaluru to serve customers until 03:30 AM on July 15, 16 and 20, covering both World Cup semi-finals and the final.

The decision was announced by the Chief Minister on social media platform X.

“Football inspires millions across the world, and the FIFA World Cup is a celebration that fans eagerly look forward to. Following a request from the National Restaurant Association of India, our government has permitted hotels and restaurants in Bengaluru to extend food service timings from 1.00 am to 3.30 am on July 14, 15 and 19 to facilitate late night match screenings.

This decision has been taken while ensuring that public safety, law and order, and the convenience of citizens remain our highest priorities. I urge everyone to enjoy the matches responsibly and extend full cooperation to the authorities.”

Which matches are covered?

The relaxation has been timed to coincide with the biggest fixtures of the tournament, all of which begin after midnight in India because the World Cup is being held across North America.

Date (IST) Match July 15 France vs Spain (Semi-final) July 16 Argentina vs England (Semi-final) July 20 FIFA World Cup 2026 Final

The extended timings mean fans can stay at restaurants, cafes and sports bars until the matches conclude instead of leaving at the city’s usual 1:00 AM deadline.

A boost for football fans and hospitality

The move is expected to benefit Bengaluru’s restaurants and sports bars, many of which have planned live screenings for the tournament’s biggest matches. With stars such as Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Lamine Yamal and Jude Bellingham still in contention, demand for public screenings has surged across the city.

For the hospitality industry, the extension also offers an opportunity to capitalise on one of the biggest sporting events of the year, as football supporters gather for the final three matches.

Safety remains a priority

While extending business hours, the Karnataka government said public safety and law and order would remain paramount.

The Chief Minister urged fans to celebrate responsibly and cooperate with local authorities during the late-night screenings. Restaurants and hotels will still be expected to comply with local regulations while operating under the temporary relaxation.