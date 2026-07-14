The FIFA World Cup 2026, which is being hosted in Canada, Mexico and the USA, is nearing its business end. It has, however, delivered us some unforgettable drama, stunning upsets and moments of individual brilliance. For people who missed the games, here is a list of the Top 10 unforgettable goals in the tournament.

All of these goals stand out for their technique, importance in the match and timing. From long-range screamers to decisive extra-time strikes, these goals have left their mark. Here’s a look at the 10 best goals of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal vs Uzbekistan)

Cristiano Ronaldo has not had a tournament. During the Round of 16 against Spain, the Portugal forward managed just 19 touches. He did, however, score a significant goal against Uzbekistan in the group stage. With just six minutes into the game, the 41-year-old met João Cancelo’s pass with a first-time finish to become the first player in football history to score in six different FIFA World Cups.

Portugal vs Uzbekistan highlights – Ronaldo is back 🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/X2ovvFNMAU — FutballScope (@FutballScope) June 23, 2026

Kylian Mbappé (France vs Senegal)

Kylian Mbappé is currently the highest goalscorer of the tournament, jointly with Lionel Messi. He has produced one of the tournament’s best long-range goals in France’s opening match. He collected a ball in the midfield and then scored a powerful 30-yard goal behind Senegal Goalkeeper Édouard Mendy. This goal also made him France’s all-time leading goalscorer.

Watch Mbappe’s Goal vs Senegal on the official FIFA YouTube Page

Wilson Isidor (Haiti vs Morocco)

The Group stage match between Haiti and Morocco was one of the most impressive matches. Although Haiti failed to progress beyond the group stage, Wilson Isidor gave fans a moment to remember. His powerful long-range strike went past Moroccan goalkeeper Yassine Bounou.

Watch Wilson’s Goal vs Morocco on the official FIFA YouTube Page

Antonio Nusa (Norway vs Ivory Coast)

Norway’s Antonio Nusa showcased exceptional skill by dribbling past two defenders before curling a beautiful right-footed effort into the far corner. It was one of the finest solo goals of the tournament.

Watch Nusa’s Goal vs Norway on the official FIFA Youtube Page

Sidny Lopes Cabral (Cape Verde vs Argentina)

The Round of 32’s most unforgettable goal belonged to Cape Verde defender Sidny Lopes Cabral. In the match, the left-back scored an impressive goal from his own half into the top corner past Emiliano Martínez. Although Cape Verde eventually lost 3-2, the goal became the defining underdog moment of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Argentina 3 Cabo Verde 2



16 avos de final 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/5vxr9Lfaed — Claudio 🇦🇷💛🇦🇷 (@clauok_) July 9, 2026

Erling Haaland (Norway vs Brazil)

Erling Haaland’s dream run with Norway saw him scoring many impressive goals. However, his goal in the Round of 16 match against Brazil was voted the official Goal of the Round of 16. Using his incredible brute strength, the Norwegian striker moved quickly before punching an unstoppable goal at the back of the net that helped eliminate the five-time world champions.

This second goal for Haaland vs Brazil pic.twitter.com/cErGZHhfVP https://t.co/3BGSnLdqWq — 🧢🇷🇼 (@BMNCTYY) July 6, 2026

Lionel Messi (Argentina vs Egypt)

Argentina and Lionel Messi were looking at an early exit at the World Cup after falling 2-0 behind against Egypt in the Round of 16. Lionel Messi, however, then helped Argentina bring an incredible comeback with a stunning goal that helped his side to secure a dramatic 3-2 victory. Lionel Messi is also tied with Mbappé in the list of most goals.

Explain to me how Messi has kept this down?



Most footballers will sky it, considering the proximity of the goal and the players themselves. TF man.pic.twitter.com/WWd9QOwiMP https://t.co/FeWWk7cNys — TobyWrites (@tobyasky) July 7, 2026

Folarin Balogun (USA vs Paraguay)

The Round of 16 match between the USA and Paraguay produced one of the most impressive goals of the tournament. In the packed stadium of Los Angeles, Folarin Balogun of the USA produced a smashing second goal of the match into the top corner. The strike highlighted the USA’s growing presence on football’s biggest stage.

Folarin Balogun first goal in USA vs Paraguay 2026 FIFA World Cup game.

pic.twitter.com/BzUumSM3CO — Daily Foot Vibes (@dailyfootvibes) June 13, 2026

Andreas Schjelderup (Norway vs England)

In the important quarter-final match between England and Norway, young Norwegian forward Andreas Schjelderup announced himself on the world stage. He scored an impressive goal after making a sharp diagonal run into the box. He fired a precise shot into the top corner, giving Jordan Pickford no chance.

WHAT AN UNBELIEVABLE GOAL BY SCHJELDERUP!!!! WOW 🤯 🇳🇴 pic.twitter.com/myeiNzh6vQ — GoalAlert HQ ⚽️ 🥅 (@GoalAlertHQ) July 11, 2026

Julián Álvarez (Argentina vs Switzerland)

In the quarter-final match, when Argentina came under pressure. Julián Álvarez delivered a moment of magic. His curling goal for Argentina from outside the penalty area went into the top corner of the goal post sealing Argentina’s place in the semi-finals.