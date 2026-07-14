France have looked like the most complete team at the FIFA World Cup 2026. They have scored freely, defended with authority and rarely looked under pressure.

But there is one situation they have barely experienced throughout the tournament which is coming back from behind. That is where Spain may find their biggest opportunity when the two European heavyweights meet in Tuesday’s semi-final.

France have largely controlled every game

Didier Deschamps’ side have spent most of the tournament dictating matches rather than chasing them. Even when opponents have threatened, France have responded quickly through the pace and finishing of Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele and their deep supporting cast.

That has allowed them to play on their own terms. Spain’s challenge is to force France into unfamiliar territory. An early goal would not guarantee victory but it would force France to alter the rhythm that has made them the tournament favourites.

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Possession alone will not be enough

Spain are expected to dominate the ball. Luis de la Fuente’s side have built their campaign around quick passing, positional movement and patient build-up play. Against most teams, that has been enough to create control.

The question is whether they can turn that control into goals. France are unlikely to be troubled by long spells without possession if Spain fail to create clear-cut chances.

Every misplaced pass or over-ambitious attack could quickly become an opportunity for France to counter through Mbappe or Dembele. Against a side with France’s attacking quality, sterile possession can become a liability.

Spain’s young stars must deliver

Much of Spain’s creativity flows through Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams.

Both have shown flashes of brilliance during the tournament, but Spain will need more than attractive football. They need end product. France’s defence has allowed very few clear chances, meaning Spain may only get a handful of genuine opportunities. Those moments have to be taken.

The player battles could decide everything

Several individual match-ups could shape the outcome.

Nico Williams’ pace and direct running will test Jules Kounde throughout the evening, while Ousmane Dembele’s ability to attack in transition will keep Marc Cucurella occupied.

Then there is the biggest duel of all. Pedro Porro is expected to spend much of the night trying to contain Mbappe, arguably the tournament’s most dangerous player. Stopping him completely may be impossible, but limiting his space could be Spain’s best defensive strategy.

A different kind of test for France

France have entered the semi-finals looking every bit like title favourites. Spain, however, possess something few opponents have managed this summer: the ability to keep the ball for long periods and dictate the tempo.

If they can combine that control with an early breakthrough, they could finally ask France a question they have not had to answer throughout this World Cup.

For all France’s quality, no team knows exactly how they will respond if they are forced to chase the biggest game of the tournament.