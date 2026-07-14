France and Spain are gearing up to face each other in the semi-final of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Dallas Stadium, USA. It is one of the most anticipated matches of the tournament, considering the form of both teams. Many football pundits have touted this match to be another thrilling chapter of one of international football’s greatest rivalries.

Both France and Spain are two football powerhouses of Europe. France has won the tournament twice and Spain once. However, interestingly, La Roja and Les Bleus have only faced each other once in the history of the FIFA World Cup. Apart from the World Cup, both teams have faced each other in the UEFA European Championship and the UEFA Nations League. Overall, combined Spain does have an edge over France head-to-head.

Matches Played: 38

Spain Won: 18

France Won: 13

Over the history of the FIFA World Cup, Spain and France faced each other only once during the Round of 16 match of the FIFA World Cup 2006. Therefore, ahead of the second clash of the two teams. We revisit what happened when Spain and France last faced each other in a World Cup knockout match.

How France stunned Spain at the 2006 World Cup?

This historic game took place on June 27, 2006, in Hanover, Germany, during the tournament’s Round of 16. It is remembered as the night when legendary Zinedine Zidane, playing at his Final World Cup, taught a young Spanish team a lesson.

Spain’s impressive start

Spain entered the knockout stage on fire, having easily passed through the group stage with three wins. France, meanwhile, had struggled significantly, barely qualifying after draws against Switzerland and South Korea. Many experts believed that France’s ageing squad, led by 34-year-old Zinedine Zidane, who had already announced he would retire after the tournament, would not go far.

The Spanish team started the match exactly as expected. They controlled the start and took the lead in the 28th minute. Spain was awarded a penalty after a foul in the box, and striker David Villa scored confidently to slot the ball past French goalkeeper Fabien Barthez.

The French resurgence

Just when Spain looked was looking to take control, France’s experienced stars stepped up. Minutes before halftime, Franck Ribéry slid the ball into the goal post behind Spanish Goalkeeper Iker Casillas. This led to a levelling of the score at 1–1.

The second half turned into a fierce battle. As France found their second breakthrough in the 83rd minute. When Zinedine Zidane’s header assisted Patrick Vieira, who scored a brilliant goal for Les Bleus.

Zidane’s Final masterclass

With Spain desperately pushing forward for an equaliser in stoppage time. Zinedine Zidane had the perfect finishing touch. When he cut past defender Carles Puyol and shot past Casillas to seal a dramatic 3–1 victory.

Ultimately, France will know this Spanish team is not the same as the one they met in 2010. Spain has already beaten them twice in recent years, and in Dallas on Tuesday, the onus will be on France to prove they can turn the tide