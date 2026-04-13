Mumbai Indians (MI) legend Rohit Sharma faces a race against time to be fit for their next high-stakes encounter. After a dramatic evening at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, where both Rohit and Virat Kohli suffered injury scares, MI fans are keen on getting an update from the official team sources.

With Mumbai Indians currently languishing at 8th in the points table after three consecutive losses, losing their most experienced batter could be a knockout blow to their mid-season recovery plans.

Rohit Sharma injury: What happened during MI vs RCB at Wankhede?

The alarm bells rang during the sixth over of MI’s chase against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Batting on 19 (13), Rohit was seen in visible discomfort after facing the second ball of the final Powerplay over from Rasikh Salam. Following a lengthy consultation with the team physio on the field, Rohit attempted to continue for one more delivery but eventually signalled to the dugout and retired hurt.

Rohit did not return to the field, and his absence was felt as MI fell 18 runs short of RCB’s target.

What’s the latest update on Rohit’s injury?

As of Monday afternoon, here is the status of MI’s star opener:

According to reports from Cricbuzz, Rohit is scheduled to undergo MRI scans today to determine the grade of the hamstring tear or strain. His participation in the match against Punjab Kings on Thursday, April 16, is currently “highly doubtful” and depends entirely on the clinical results of these scans.

MI batter Sherfane Rutherford admitted in the post-match presser that the players were kept in the dark, stating, “Perhaps it’s a bit of a hamstring issue, but I can’t say for certain.”

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Why Rohit’s absence is a Nightmare for MI

Rohit hasn’t just been a leader on the field, helping Suryakumar Yadav. He has been MI’s primary engine at the top of the order this season. He started IPL 2026 with a blistering 78 against KKR and followed it up with a solid knock against Delhi. Even against RCB, he looking in good touch.

Facing a second-placed Punjab Kings side without Rohit would mean Mumbai will have to rehuggle their batting order.