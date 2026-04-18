While the algorithms heavily favour Rajat Patidar’s high-flying Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to continue their winning streak, Axar Patel’s Delhi Capitals (DC) are also on with a chance to stop RCB’s winning spree at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

As Match 26 of IPL 2026 approaches, the energy at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium is electric. This Saturday afternoon, the defending champions take on a Delhi Capitals side desperate to regain their footing.

RCB have the momentum

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have been the team to beat this season. Currently sitting 2nd on the points table with 4 wins from 5 games, they are coming off a dominant victory over Lucknow Super Giants. Captain Rajat Patidar has been in “God Mode,” amassing 222 runs at a staggering strike rate of 213.46.

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With Virat Kohli providing steady support and Josh Hazlewood leading a disciplined bowling attack, the RCB machinery looks near-flawless at home. On the other hand, the Delhi Capitals are grappling with inconsistency. Sitting in 5th place, back-to-back losses to Gujarat and Chennai have exposed their middle-order vulnerabilities. Despite Tristan Stubbs’ lone-warrior act (including a recent 60 off 38 balls), the Capitals need their senior batters like KL Rahul to fire if they hope to breach the Chinnaswamy fortress.

AI Model Predicted Winner Probability Key Insight Google Gemini RCB 60.5% The Chinnaswamy Fortress: Cites RCB’s 20-13 head-to-head dominance and Rasikh Salam Dar’s lethal recent form (4/24) as the deciding factors. ChatGPT RCB 59.4% Captaincy Surge: Focuses on the “Patidar-Kohli” stability. Patidar’s record-breaking 17-ball fifty has created a psychological edge that DC’s struggling spin unit may find hard to counter. Claude AI RCB 57.0% Bowling Depth: Notes DC’s bowling indiscipline (Kuldeep Yadav’s 9.85 economy) against RCB’s depth, specifically the impact of Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Google Gemini leans towards RCB

Gemini leans towards RCB, giving them a 60.5% chance. The model highlights the sheer batting velocity of the Bengaluru top order. With Virat Kohli recently striking a steady 49 and Patidar operating at a strike rate over 200, Gemini believes DC’s pacers, led by Lungi Ngidi, will be under immense pressure during the Powerplay.

ChatGPT points out to the Rajat Patidar factor

ChatGPT points to the leadership factor. Since taking over the captaincy and leading RCB to their first title in 2025, Rajat Patidar has transformed the team’s culture. ChatGPT suggests that for DC to win, they would need a tactical masterclass from Axar Patel and a vintage power-hitting display from the middle order to exploit the short boundaries.

Claude: The tactical turnaround

Claude is the most cautious but still favors the hosts at 57%. It suggests that DC’s only path to victory lies in taking at least three wickets in the first six overs. If Phil Salt and Virat Kohli aren’t dismissed early, Claude predicts a high-scoring blowout in favour of Bengaluru.

Predicted Winner: Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Expected Score Range: 195–215 (Batting first)

Disclaimer: This prediction is generated using AI-based analysis of team balance, historical trends and recent performances. It is not a guarantee of the match outcome and is meant purely for informational and analytical purposes.





