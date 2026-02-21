The Super 8 clash between New Zealand and Pakistan is set to take place on February 21 (Saturday). The match is scheduled to be played at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka, at 7 PM IST. At the Group stage, New Zealand won against the United Arab Emirates, Afghanistan, and Canada, but lost against South Africa by seven wickets. Similarly, Pakistan also won three matches against USA, Namibia and Netherland, but lost one against arch-rival India.

New Zealand vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026: Playing 11s confirmed at the toss

New Zealand: Tim Seifert(w), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner(c), James Neesham, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha (c), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan(w), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Salman Mirza, Usman Tariq

New Zealand vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026: Weather report

According to AccuWeather, Colombo could see an average temperature of 30 degree Celsius. It will hover between 34 and 37 degree Celsius. The probability of precipitation and thunderstorms is 75 per cent and 18 per cent, respectively. The rain is expected to last for three hours. The cloud cover is expected to be 97 per cent with wind gusts at 26 km/h.

New Zealand vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026: Pitch report

The R. Premadasa Stadium offers a well-balanced surface that keeps both batters and bowlers in the game, though spinners typically enjoy a slight edge due to the conditions. The average score is 167 with an average of 7 wickets falling in all matches that have happened here. The highest score here is 222 and lowest is 69.

New Zealand vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026: Squads

New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 squad: Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Kyle Jamieson, Cole McConchie

Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 squad: Salman Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Nafay, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Afridi, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan, Usman Tariq, Salman Mirza