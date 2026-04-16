Welcome to Financialexpress.com’s LIVE coverage of the MI v PBKS IPL 2026 Match. Mumbai Indians take on Punjab Kings in a crucial IPL 2026 clash at Wankhede Stadium, with both teams looking to strengthen their position in the points table. Stay tuned for MI vs PBKS live score, toss updates, playing XI, and ball-by-ball commentary as Mumbai Indians face Punjab Kings in a high-stakes encounter. [Get Full Scorecard Here]

MI vs PBKS Live Score Updates

Stay with us for live score updates from the IPL 2026 clash between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings. This section will bring you ball-by-ball commentary, key moments, wickets, boundaries, and match-defining passages as the action unfolds at Wankhede.

Indian Premier League, 2026 Mumbai Indians

vs Punjab Kings

Match Yet To Begin ( Day – Match 24 )

Match begins at 19:30 IST (14:00 GMT)

Mumbai Indians will rely on their experienced core led by Hardik Pandya, while Punjab Kings will look towards Shreyas Iyer to anchor their innings and guide the chase or set up a competitive total.

MI vs PBKS Toss Result and Playing XI

The toss between Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya and his Punjab Kings Counterpart Shreyas Iyer will take place at 7 pm IST at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

MI vs PBKS Playing XI

Mumbai Indians Predicted Playing 11: Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock (wk), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Will Jacks, Shardul Thakur, Mitchell Santner, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult

Punjab Kings Predicted Playing 11: Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer (C), Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Azmatullah Omarzai, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Xavier Bartlett.

Stay tuned as we bring you the confirmed line-ups and toss result shortly before the start of play.

MI vs PBKS Pitch Report: Wankhede Stadium

The pitch at Wankhede Stadium is traditionally known for being batting-friendly, offering good bounce and carry. Fast bowlers may get some assistance early on, but as the match progresses, it becomes easier for batters to play their shots freely.

With shorter boundaries and a quick outfield, fans can expect a high-scoring encounter. Dew could also play a role later in the game, making bowling in the second innings slightly challenging.

MI vs PBKS Head-to-Head Record

Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings have shared a competitive rivalry in the IPL over the years, with both teams enjoying their share of victories. Matches between these two sides have often produced thrilling finishes and high-scoring contests.

As they meet again in IPL 2026, both teams will be eager to gain the upper hand and add another win to their record in this closely fought rivalry.

Live Updates

MI vs PBKS LIVE SCORE: Get All Updates From Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings IPL 2026 Match Here