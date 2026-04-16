Welcome to Financialexpress.com’s LIVE coverage of the MI v PBKS IPL 2026 Match. Mumbai Indians take on Punjab Kings in a crucial IPL 2026 clash at Wankhede Stadium, with both teams looking to strengthen their position in the points table. Stay tuned for MI vs PBKS live score, toss updates, playing XI, and ball-by-ball commentary as Mumbai Indians face Punjab Kings in a high-stakes encounter. [Get Full Scorecard Here]
MI vs PBKS Live Score Updates
Stay with us for live score updates from the IPL 2026 clash between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings. This section will bring you ball-by-ball commentary, key moments, wickets, boundaries, and match-defining passages as the action unfolds at Wankhede.
Indian Premier League, 2026
Mumbai Indians
vs
Punjab Kings
Match Yet To Begin ( Day – Match 24 ) Match begins at 19:30 IST (14:00 GMT)
Mumbai Indians will rely on their experienced core led by Hardik Pandya, while Punjab Kings will look towards Shreyas Iyer to anchor their innings and guide the chase or set up a competitive total.
MI vs PBKS Toss Result and Playing XI
The toss between Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya and his Punjab Kings Counterpart Shreyas Iyer will take place at 7 pm IST at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
The pitch at Wankhede Stadium is traditionally known for being batting-friendly, offering good bounce and carry. Fast bowlers may get some assistance early on, but as the match progresses, it becomes easier for batters to play their shots freely.
With shorter boundaries and a quick outfield, fans can expect a high-scoring encounter. Dew could also play a role later in the game, making bowling in the second innings slightly challenging.
Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings have shared a competitive rivalry in the IPL over the years, with both teams enjoying their share of victories. Matches between these two sides have often produced thrilling finishes and high-scoring contests.
As they meet again in IPL 2026, both teams will be eager to gain the upper hand and add another win to their record in this closely fought rivalry.
Live Updates
MI vs PBKS LIVE SCORE: Get All Updates From Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings IPL 2026 Match Here
17:55 (IST) 16 Apr 2026
Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings LIVE: Points Table Standings Of The Two Teams
Entering today’s clash, both teams are at opposite ends of the spectrum in the IPL 2026 standings:
Punjab Kings (3rd Place): PBKS is the only unbeaten side in the tournament so far. With 7 points from 4 matches (3 wins, 1 no-result), they sit comfortably in 3rd place behind RCB and RR.
Mumbai Indians (9th Place): Reeling from three back-to-back defeats, MI currently sits in 9th place with only 2 points from 4 matches.
17:40 (IST) 16 Apr 2026
Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings LIVE: Rivalry Watch
MI vs PBKS live score: Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings have produced close contests in the past, and another tight game could be on the cards.
17:39 (IST) 16 Apr 2026
MI vs PBKS LIVE: What’s at Stake
MI vs PBKS live updates: Both sides are eyeing crucial points as the IPL 2026 league stage tightens, making this a key encounter.
17:35 (IST) 16 Apr 2026
MI vs PBKS LIVE: Conditions Check
MI vs PBKS live score: Clear skies over Mumbai with ideal conditions for a full game. Dew could become a factor later in the evening.
17:32 (IST) 16 Apr 2026
MI vs PBKS LIVE: Match Importance
MI vs PBKS live updates: Both Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings will be looking to secure crucial points as the IPL 2026 league stage heats up.
17:26 (IST) 16 Apr 2026
MI vs PBKS LIVE: Welcome To Our Live Blog
MI vs PBKS live score: Welcome to the live coverage of today’s IPL 2026 clash between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings at Wankhede. Stay tuned for all updates.