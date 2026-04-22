As IPL 2026 moves closer to the final stages, Match 32 features an important clash between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Rajasthan Royals (RR).

Both teams want to stop their losing run. Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) led by Rishabh Pant are in 9th place after three straight losses and badly need a win.

RR, led by Riyan Parag are in 4th place but have also lost their last two matches and will aim to bounce back and stay near the top.

Pitch Report: The “Black Soil” Factor

The Ekana Stadium surface has been a topic of much discussion this season. Historically known for being a “low and slow” track the 2026 pitch follows a similar script:

Spinners will get a lot of help, especially after the first few overs, making it tough for batters in the middle overs.

Fast bowlers may get some swing early on with the new ball, especially under lights.

A score of around 170–175 is considered good here. Batting first can be difficult and many matches have been won by teams chasing, mainly because of dew later in the game.

Weather Forecast: A Scorcher in Lucknow

Lucknow is currently experiencing a heatwave. While the match is in the evening the conditions will remain challenging:

Temperature: Highs of 41°C during the day dropping to a humid 32°C by the second innings.

Highs of during the day dropping to a humid by the second innings. Rain: 0% chance. We are guaranteed a full 40-over game.

0% chance. We are guaranteed a full 40-over game. Dew: Moderate dew is expected. This usually makes the ball skid onto the bat better in the second half giving a slight advantage to the team batting second.

Hourly Weather Outlook:

Morning: The Rapid Surge (8:00 AM – 12:00 PM)

The day starts getting hot quickly, with temperatures rising from 36°C to around 42°C. The sky will be clear and sunny while humidity drops from 33% to 18%, making the air feel dry. Light winds from the west-northwest (12–15 km/h) will blow but the heat will still feel intense.

Afternoon: Peak Intensity (12:00 PM – 5:00 PM)

By mid-afternoon, it will become extremely hot, with the temperature reaching around 43.7°C and feeling even hotter, above 45°C. Dry strong “Loo” winds may blow up to 26 km/h, and humidity will drop to about 12%. The heat will dry things out quickly which could make the pitch harder before the toss.

Evening: Match Time (7:30 PM – 11:30 PM)

Even after sunset, the heat will still be there. The match will begin at around 38°C and slowly cool down to about 33°C by the end. Winds will become lighter and humidity will rise to around 34% which may bring a bit of dew after 10 PM. There is no chance of rain so the match should go on without any interruptions.

Head-To-Head Stats

Rajasthan Royals have traditionally held the upper hand in this rivalry, though recent games have been much tighter.

Matches Played: 6

6 Rajasthan Royals Won: 4

4 Lucknow Super Giants Won: 2

2 Last Meeting: LSG pulled off a stunning 2-run victory in a nail-biter back in April 2025

ALSO READ LSG vs RR Live Streaming: When and where to watch IPL 2026 match 32 online and on TV

LSG vs RR Match Details:

Category Match Information Teams Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) Date Wednesday, April 22, 2026 Time 7:30 PM IST Venue Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow Where to Watch JioStar Network and JioHotstar

Final Thoughts

Rajasthan Royals look like favorites because of their strong batting, but the Ekana pitch can balance things. If LSG’s spinners use the conditions well they could pull off a surprise win. It may be a tight tactical match where the toss could play a big role.