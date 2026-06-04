Lalit Modi, the founder and first chairman of the Indian Premier League (IPL) made a huge revelation about IPL sensation from Bihar- Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and the biggest part of his comments was the kind of boundaries that his prophecy about the 15-year-old pushed.

In a video released by news agency ANI, Modi bypassed standard cricketing comparisons entirely. Instead, he claimed that the Rajasthan Royals’ teenage prodigy is destined to transcend the sport entirely—predicting a level of global fame that eclipses Earth’s biggest entertainment icons and football demigods.

#WATCH | On Indian cricketer Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, IPL founder and first chairman Lalit Modi says, "… What a delight he is. He will be bigger than anybody on the planet. He will be bigger than any Hollywood or Bollywood star. He will be bigger than the Messis of this world… I… pic.twitter.com/RhbcKyiUFw — ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2026

The Prophecy: Transcending Messi and Pop Culture

For a young batsman who recently made waves by securing a historic ₹1.10 crore contract, the pressure of expectation is already immense. Modi, however, believes the teenager’s ceiling isn’t just a successful international career, but absolute global hegemony.

Expressing his immense awe of the young opener, Modi claimed:

“… What a delight he is. He will be bigger than anybody on the planet. He will be bigger than any Hollywood or Bollywood star. He will be bigger than the Messis of this world… I say this with conviction when I see his style of batting and the fearlessness in that boy. At that age to have that confidence, it’s magic…”

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By invoking Lionel Messi—an athlete who commands a global footprint and dictates world sports culture—Modi is banking on the sheer explosive marketability of modern Indian cricket mixed with unique, generational talent.

The “Magic” of Fearlessness at 15

Modi’s conviction stems directly from the psychological makeup Sooryavanshi has displayed on the pitch. Standing out in a format dominated by hardened international veterans requires more than just technical skill; it requires an almost irrational level of confidence.

According to the IPL architect, it is the utter lack of fear at such a tender age that sets the prodigy apart. While most 15-year-old cricketers are navigating school-level tournaments, Sooryavanshi has taken on elite pace batteries without blinking. Modi identified this specific trait not just as a skill, but as a form of magic that cannot be coached.

Will Modi’s biggest prophecy turn true?

Lalit Modi, who built the IPL around cricket’s biggest stars and saw how individual players could become brands bigger than teams, has now placed his bet on the Bihari Babu. He saw it happen with the inception of the IPL, and he claims to see the exact same tectonic potential brewing in Sooryavanshi.

While the cricketing world watches to see how the teenager handles the grueling realities of top-tier franchise cricket, the man who built the stage has already made up his mind: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is not just the future of Indian cricket—he is tracking to become the biggest brand of it on the planet.