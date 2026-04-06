Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings, KKR vs PBKS Live Score: Welcome to our live coverage of Match 12 of IPL 2026! Tonight, the historic Eden Gardens in Kolkata plays host to a fascinating encounter between the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and the Punjab Kings (PBKS). On paper, it could look like a desperate KKR side hunting for their first points of the season against a clinical Punjab Kings looking to make it three wins in a row.

The narrative tonight is heavy with emotion as Shreyas Iyer returns to the City of Joy. After leading KKR to the title in 2024, Iyer arrives today in the red and gold of Punjab, fresh off a composed half-century and looking to haunt his former franchise. Facing him is Ajinkya Rahane, who is under significant pressure after KKR’s winless start against Mumbai and Hyderabad. For Rahane and the Purple Army, the mission is clear: defend the home turf and find a way to stop a PBKS side that seems to have found the perfect balance.

KKR vs PBKS, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings Live Scorecard Updates

Indian Premier League, 2026 Kolkata Knight Riders

vs Punjab Kings

Match Yet To Begin ( Day – Match 12 )

Match begins at 19:30 IST (14:00 GMT)

Tactically, all eyes are on the powerplay. KKR’s Finn Allen has been providing the fireworks, but he hasn’t converted them into a match-winning contribution yet. He’ll be up against Arshdeep Singh, who is searching for his own rhythm but remains one of the most dangerous left-armers in the circuit.

The battle between Rahane and the IPL’s leading wicket-taker, Yuzvendra Chahal, could aksi prove decisive. Chahal has historically dominated the KKR captain, dismissing him four times in the past.

Weather may play spoilsport

However, weather may play spoilsport. Kolkata has been under a ‘Kalbaishakhi’ (Nor’wester) alert, with a 50% chance of rain looming over the match hours. While Eden Gardens boasts a world-class drainage system, a shortened game could drastically alter the tactical landscape, bringing the DLS method into play.

As we keep a close eye on the overcast skies over Eden Gardens, here are the critical timings to keep in mind for tonight’s encounter. For a full 20-over-a-side contest to be possible, play must commence by 8:30 PM IST. However, if the rain persists, the absolute deadline for a minimum five-over shootout is 10:56 PM IST, which would necessitate a toss no later than 10:46 PM IST. If play cannot begin by this final cut-off, the match will be declared a washout with both teams sharing a point each.

Will the ‘Orange Fire’ of Punjab’s momentum continue to burn, or will KKR finally find their spark under the Kolkata lights? Stay tuned as we bring you all news and major updates from this high-stakes encounter!

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KKR vs PBKS, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings Live Scorecard Updates: Follow every major update