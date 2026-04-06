Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings, KKR vs PBKS Live Score: Welcome to our live coverage of Match 12 of IPL 2026! Tonight, the historic Eden Gardens in Kolkata plays host to a fascinating encounter between the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and the Punjab Kings (PBKS). On paper, it could look like a desperate KKR side hunting for their first points of the season against a clinical Punjab Kings looking to make it three wins in a row.
The narrative tonight is heavy with emotion as Shreyas Iyer returns to the City of Joy. After leading KKR to the title in 2024, Iyer arrives today in the red and gold of Punjab, fresh off a composed half-century and looking to haunt his former franchise. Facing him is Ajinkya Rahane, who is under significant pressure after KKR’s winless start against Mumbai and Hyderabad. For Rahane and the Purple Army, the mission is clear: defend the home turf and find a way to stop a PBKS side that seems to have found the perfect balance.
KKR vs PBKS, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings Live Scorecard Updates
Indian Premier League, 2026
Kolkata Knight Riders
Punjab Kings
Match Yet To Begin ( Day – Match 12 )
Match begins at 19:30 IST (14:00 GMT)
Tactically, all eyes are on the powerplay. KKR’s Finn Allen has been providing the fireworks, but he hasn’t converted them into a match-winning contribution yet. He’ll be up against Arshdeep Singh, who is searching for his own rhythm but remains one of the most dangerous left-armers in the circuit.
The battle between Rahane and the IPL’s leading wicket-taker, Yuzvendra Chahal, could aksi prove decisive. Chahal has historically dominated the KKR captain, dismissing him four times in the past.
Weather may play spoilsport
However, weather may play spoilsport. Kolkata has been under a ‘Kalbaishakhi’ (Nor’wester) alert, with a 50% chance of rain looming over the match hours. While Eden Gardens boasts a world-class drainage system, a shortened game could drastically alter the tactical landscape, bringing the DLS method into play.
As we keep a close eye on the overcast skies over Eden Gardens, here are the critical timings to keep in mind for tonight’s encounter. For a full 20-over-a-side contest to be possible, play must commence by 8:30 PM IST. However, if the rain persists, the absolute deadline for a minimum five-over shootout is 10:56 PM IST, which would necessitate a toss no later than 10:46 PM IST. If play cannot begin by this final cut-off, the match will be declared a washout with both teams sharing a point each.
Will the ‘Orange Fire’ of Punjab’s momentum continue to burn, or will KKR finally find their spark under the Kolkata lights? Stay tuned as we bring you all news and major updates from this high-stakes encounter!
Stay with us for all the live action!
KKR vs PBKS, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings Live Scorecard Updates: Follow every major update
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings Live Score: Head-to-Head Record
Statistically, this has been one of the most one-sided rivalries in IPL history, though recent form tells a different story.
Overall Record: Out of 35 meetings, KKR has won 21, while PBKS has won 13 (with 1 No Result).
The Eden Fortress: At this venue, KKR leads 10–3. Punjab has historically struggled to decode the spin-friendly nature of the Kolkata deck.
The 262 Factor: KKR fans will be haunted by the 2024 encounter at this very ground where PBKS chased down a world-record 262/2. That single game shifted the psychological dynamic of this fixture.
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings Live Score: Hourly Rain Forecast
While the afternoon remained sweltering, the evening forecast has become a major talking point. Kolkata is currently under a Yellow Alert from the IMD.
7:00 PM- 8:00 PM (The Toss & Start): Rain probability stands at 25-30%. Expect patchy clouds and high humidity (72%).
8:00 PM – 10:00 PM (The Danger Zone): This is the peak window for a potential 'Kalbaishakhi' (Nor'wester). Probability spikes to 45-60% in some localized models. Any storm could bring gusty winds of 50-60 kmph.
11:00 PM Onwards: The threat subsides significantly. If rain interrupts play early, Eden’s world-class drainage means we are likely to see at least a shortened game rather than a total washout.
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings Live Score: Bat or Bowl first in Kolkata?
With the looming threat of rain, the captain winning the toss will almost certainly elect to bowl first.
Beyond the tactical advantage of chasing under lights, the DLS factor becomes massive today. If the match is shortened by the predicted 8:00 PM showers, having the target in front of you, and knowing the exact par score, could be the difference between KKR opening their account or PBKS hitting a hat-trick of wins.
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings Live Score: KKR Selection Headache: Umran Malik to Debut?
Desperate to fix a bowling unit that has conceded 220+ in back-to-back games, KKR management is reportedly considering major changes. The biggest buzz is around the exclusion of world No. 1 spinner Varun Chakravarthy, who has been expensive and ineffective.
Reports suggest Umran Malik or Navdeep Saini could be drafted in to provide raw pace on a deck that might offer some early spice if the cloud cover persists.
Additionally, Australian star Cameron Green remains a "batting-only" option as he continues his bowling rehab, leaving KKR’s death bowling in a precarious state.
The 'Kalbaishakhi' Threat is Real. The major update from ground zero at Eden Gardens is the shifting weather. While the afternoon was clear, a Yellow Alert has been issued for Kolkata.
AccuWeather and local IMD reports indicate a 49-58% chance of thunderstorms between 7:00 PM and 9:00 PM. The groundstaff has already kept the primary covers on standby.
If the "Nor'wester" (Kalbaishakhi) hits during match hours, expect gusty winds of up to 60 kmph. The good news? Eden’s drainage is elite; even a heavy shower usually only results in a 45-minute delay once the rain stops.
Read more about the weather forecast right here.
While Kolkata are at the ninth position in the table having lost both their matches so far, Punjab are at the fourth place.
KKR vs PBKS Live Score: Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome everybody to our live coverage of the IPL 2026 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Monday (April 6).