IPL 2018 Playoffs LIVE Score, SRH vs CSK live cricket score, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings Qualifier 1: MS Dhoni wins toss, opts to bowl first

SRH vs CSK, IPL 2018 playoffs LIVE: MS Dhoni and team seek direct path for the IPL final.

IPL 2018 Playoffs LIVE Score, SRH vs CSK live cricket score: Chennai Super Kings defied all the odds to qualify for the IPL playoffs. First they were called the ageing warriors, then, they had their home advantage take away. But nothing could stop the returning side, to play the first qualifier at Wankhede Stadium against table-toppers Sunrisers Hyderabad. The veteran Chennai skipper, MS Dhoni has accepted that they aren’t the most-agile side but age was never a problem for the old warhorses.

Sealing the final berth on Tuesday gives them two advantages: firstly, it gives them a four-day rest and the luxury of staying in Mumbai. Secondly, their record at Eden Gardens, where they could play hosts Kolkata Knight Riders if they get there, isn’t the most appealing.

However, this is not their main concern. Their misfiring middle order is where CSK would like to capitalise on. Can Hyderabad overcome these shortcomings and press the reset button before the three lights go off?

6:40 pm: CSK’s record at Wankhede in playoffs – Won in 2008 and 2011 while they lost in 2014 and 2015. Their overall record is also not great having won 5 and lost 6 here.

Here are Chennai Super Kings and Surisers Hyderabad:

Chennai Super Kings: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (captain/wicket-keeper), Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Faf du Plessis, Harbhajan Singh, Dwayne Bravo, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Kanishk Seth, Lungi Ngidi, Dhruv Shorey, Murali Vijay, Sam Billings, Mark Wood, Kshitiz Sharma, Monu Kumar, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma, Shardul Thakur, N Jagadeesan, David Willey.



Sunrisers Hyderabad: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shikhar Dhawan, Shakib Al Hasan, Kane Williamson (captain), Manish Pandey, Carlos Brathwaite, Yusuf Pathan, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Rashid Khan, Ricky Bhui, Deepak Hooda, Siddarth Kaul, T. Natarajan, Mohammad Nabi, Basil Thampi, K Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Sachin Baby, Chris Jordan, Billy Stanlake, Tanmay Agarwal, Shreevats Goswami, Bipul Sharma, Mehdi Hasan, Alex Hales.

