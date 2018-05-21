IPL 2018: Final matches to be aired on four additional channels

At present, IPL matches are telecast on 10 channels.

Star India, the official broadcaster of the Indian Premier League (IPL), in its effort to earn additional advertising revenue, will air the final match on May 27 on its flagship Hindi GEC channels –Star Plus and Star Gold – besides two new regional channels including Star Pravah in Marathi and Asianet Movies in Kannada.

The broadcaster which has initially set a target of Rs 1,500 crore of advertising revenue, is expected to close the tournament with an increase of about 33% to the target at Rs 2,000 crore.

“As run-up to the finals Star Plus will air two hour special content featuring popular celebrities such as Ranbir Kapoor among others. Similarly other regional channels will telecast two hour special content,” a person close to the development said.

With this the broadcaster has further added extra ad inventory of about 1,000 seconds on TV.