In the early years of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the unsold list was a graveyard for aging stars and out-of-favour specialists. Today, it has seemingly evolved into a strategic reservoir, a shadow inventory that franchises are using to hedge against the injury risks of a cash-rich league.

The latest transaction in this spot market for talent occurred when Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) secured South African pacer Gerald Coetzee for Rs 2 crore. Coetzee, who surprisingly found no takers during the December auction, joins as an injury replacement for David Payne.

What does it mean for a franchise’s team budget?

The Valuation Gap: At the auction, bidding wars often inflate a player’s price to 5x or 10x their utility.

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The Replacement Floor: Replacement players are capped at their base price or the price of the injured player (whichever is lower), allowing teams to sometime secure big names at considerably lower rates.

Hedging against the ‘sunk cost’

Injuries in the 2026 season have reached a fiscal boiling point. With the tournament expanded and the intensity of the Impact Player rule requiring higher physical output, the injury rate has become a significant drag on franchise balance sheets.

The Market Shift in IPL

This shift has changed the psychology of the auction. Not all teams fill all 25 slots. Instead, some keep- unspent purse and a few open slots, to react to market volatility during the season.

Case Study (SRH): The franchise has effectively cycled through three overseas pacers in four weeks (Jack Edwards to David Payne to Gerald Coetzee). By utilising the replacement market, they have kept their Bowling sheet up and running, while always having a good lineup on the field.

The intelligence factor

Scouting has also pivoted. Teams like Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians now maintain shadow squads, players who remain unsold but are given training programs and medical support by the franchise to ensure they are ‘Match Ready’ the moment a contract opens up.

As the IPL eventually toward a longer window, with its founder Lalit Modi recently hinting that the tournament should ideally be played in a double round robin format, the distinction between a Contracted Player and an available veteran will eventually blur.

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“If there were 94 matches today on a home-and-away basis at Rs 118 crore per game, the media rights alone would be worth an extra Rs 2,400 crore. That is Rs 2,400 crore in additional revenue for the BCCI,” Modi told Sportstar in an interview.

“Of this, Rs 1,200 crore would have gone to the 10 teams, Rs 120 crore each, and team values would automatically have been higher,” he added.

The smartest franchises in the long run will not be the ones with the most expensive stars but they will be the ones with the most efficient supply chain.