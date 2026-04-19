The Indian Premier League 2026 double-header concludes at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur. The league-leading Punjab Kings (PBKS), under the clinical leadership of Shreyas Iyer, are looking to maintain their dominant run at home. They face a Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) side captained by Rishabh Pant, which is desperate to find balance and climb from the lower half of the table. With PBKS boasting a settled domestic core and LSG relying on heavy-hitting international stars, this evening clash promises high-octane drama.



ALSO READ PBKS vs LSG Live Streaming: When and where to watch IPL 2026 match 29 online and on TV PBKS vs LSG Playing 11, IPL 2026 Punjab Kings (PBKS) Predicted Playing 11 : Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Harpreet Brar/Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh.

Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Harpreet Brar/Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh. Impact Player Options: Yuzvendra Chahal, Musheer Khan, Yash Thakur, Vishnu Vinod, Harnoor Singh.

Yuzvendra Chahal, Musheer Khan, Yash Thakur, Vishnu Vinod, Harnoor Singh. Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Predicted Playing 11 : Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Himmat Singh, Mukul Choudhary, George Linde/Mayank Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav.

Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Himmat Singh, Mukul Choudhary, George Linde/Mayank Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav. Impact Player Options: Digvesh Rathi, Mohsin Khan, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Arshin Kulkarni. PBKS vs LSG Match Details, Venue, and Time Match Info Details Match No 29 Venue Maharaja Yadavindra Singh PCA Stadium, Mullanpur Date Sunday, April 19, 2026 Toss Time 7:00 PM IST Match Start 7:30 PM IST ALSO READ 3 Reasons Why BCCI Should Make Shreyas Iyer India’s White Ball Captain PBKS vs LSG, IPL 2026 Full Verified Squads Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (c), Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Nehal Wadhera, Vishnu Vinod, Harpreet Brar, Suryansh Shedge, Yash Thakur, Mitchell Owen, Vishal Nishad, Pyla Avinash, Musheer Khan, Harnoor Singh, Azmatullah Omarzai, Lockie Ferguson, Praveen Dubey, Ben Dwarshuis.

Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (c), Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Nehal Wadhera, Vishnu Vinod, Harpreet Brar, Suryansh Shedge, Yash Thakur, Mitchell Owen, Vishal Nishad, Pyla Avinash, Musheer Khan, Harnoor Singh, Azmatullah Omarzai, Lockie Ferguson, Praveen Dubey, Ben Dwarshuis. Lucknow Super Giants: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c), Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary (wk), Mohammed Shami, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Prince Yadav, George Linde, Himmat Singh, Josh Inglis, Anrich Nortje, Manimaran Siddharth, Matthew Breetzke, Mohsin Khan, Arjun Tendulkar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Maharaj Singh, Mayank Yadav, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Arshin Kulkarni, Naman Tiwari.