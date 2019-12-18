IPL Player Auction 2020: Three players who can trigger a bidding war

IPL is a great platform for players from India and abroad to showcase their talent and become household names. (Image: Twitter @bcci/@IPL)

IPL Auction 2020: Indian Premier League is one of the most popular T20 leagues in the world. Players from all across the globe look to make it big in the cash-rich T20 tournament. IPL is a great platform for players from India and abroad to showcase their talent and become household names. One good IPL season can also help a player to knock on the doors of the national side. The IPL 2020 player auction will be no different this year as 332 players would go under the hammer to showcase their talent to the world.

With the T20I World Cup scheduled to be held next year, players will be hoping to make an impact and be on the flight to Australia. Here is a list of players who can start a bidding war in the upcoming IPL 2020 Auctions.

Chris Lynn

The Australian opening batsman has been in top form and will be raring to go in IPL 2020. Chris Lynn was released by the Kolkata Knight Riders earlier this year which came as a shock to many. Lynn had been KKR’s go-to opening batsman and he performed fairly well in IPL 2019. Chris Lynn played 13 matches and scored 405 runs with an average of 31.15 and a strike rate of 139.65. Lynn could definitely be on the radar of many teams and this could lead to a bidding war for the destructive opening batsman. The base price for Chris Lynn is Rs 2 crore.

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Uncapped teenager Yashasvi Jaiswal has been very impressive in first-class matches. The 17-year-old batsman is the youngest player to smash a double century in List A cricket. The left-handed batsman first made headlines when he smashed a triple century in a Giles Shield match. Jaiswal has played 13 List A matches and has amassed 779 runs with a staggering average of 70.81. With a base price of Rs 20 lakh, Yashasvi Jaiswal can be a sought after player by many teams in IPL 2020 player auctions.

Shimron Hetmyer

The West Indian opening batter has been in a scintillating form against India in the ongoing ODI series. Shimron Hetmyer was dropped by RCB after not being able to impress in the IPL 2019. Hetmyer has the ability to score big and turn the game on its head with his performance. Teams like KingsXI Punjab and Kolkata Knight Riders could have an eye on him as they look to revamp their team. With his recent success against India, it would not be surprising if RCB team management buys him back. Hetmyer’s base price is Rs 50 lakh for the IPL 2020 player auction.