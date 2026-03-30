With dark clouds hovering over the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati and intermittent drizzle already reported, fans are nervously eyeing the radar for the high-profile Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings opener. While the drainage in Guwahati is top-tier, a total washout or a truncated game triggers a specific set of IPL 2026 regulations.

Here is the breakdown of the rain rules for tonight.

Points Split

If the match is abandoned without a ball being bowled, or if it fails to reach the minimum threshold for a result, both RR and CSK will receive 1 point each.

The Impact: For RR, a No Result at their adopted home ground is a missed opportunity to secure 2 full points early in the season. For CSK, who are playing without MS Dhoni tonight, a point away from home might be viewed as a safe, if boring, start.

ALSO READ Where is ‘Thala’? Why MS Dhoni is not playing in RR vs CSK IPL 2026 match

The 5-Over Threshold

For a Result to be declared via the DLS (Duckworth-Lewis-Stern) method, at least 5 overs must be bowled to the team batting second.

If the rain interrupts after the 5-over mark in the second innings, the match doesn’t get abandoned; instead, a winner is declared based on who was ahead of the DLS par score at the time of the stoppage.

The Cut-Off Times

The ground staff will work against the clock to ensure at least a 5-over-a-side shootout.

Full Match Cut-off: To have a full 20-over game, play must start by 8:10 PM IST.

Minimum Match Cut-off: The absolute deadline for a 5-over match to start is approximately 11:00 PM to 11:25 PM IST. If the toss hasn’t happened or the outfield is unfit by this time, the game is officially called off.

The ticket refund policy

For the thousands who spent between Rs 2,700 and Rs 18,000 on tickets via the District app, the refund policy is binary:

Full Refund: Only if the match is abandoned without a single ball being bowled.

No Refund: If even one ball is legally delivered in the match and it is later rained out, the organizers are generally not liable to issue refunds. Although it may vary from match to match.

Note: Any Convenience Fees or Service Taxes paid during the booking are typically non-refundable, even in a total washout.