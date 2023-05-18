IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals shine as Punjab Kings’ playoff dreams shatter in sensational clash | Match Report

In a breathtaking showdown on Wednesday, the beleaguered Delhi Capitals emerged with guns blazing, leaving no room for doubt as they spoiled the party for the Punjab Kings and effectively crushed their hopes of making it to the playoffs in the IPL. Though already eliminated from playoff contention, the Delhi Capitals chose this opportune moment to showcase their true potential, amassing a formidable total of 213/2 after the Punjab Kings won the toss and opted to bowl.

Rilee Rossouw, the South African maestro, unleashed a mesmerizing display of strokeplay, hammering an unbeaten 82 off just 37 deliveries. Adding to the Capitals’ triumph was Prithvi Shaw, who made a scintillating comeback after a month-long hiatus, crafting a well-deserved half-century with 54 runs off 38 balls. Their partnership paved the way for the Capitals’ first 200-plus total of the season.

Also Read Sports can play vital role in preventing drug use among youth, says Union Minister Anurag Thakur

However, despite some errant fielding by the Capitals, the Punjab Kings fell short in their pursuit, managing a mere 198/8 within the stipulated 20 overs. Liam Livingstone, the English dynamo, waged a valiant battle with a breathtaking 94 off 48 balls, including five boundaries and an astonishing nine sixes. Yet, his extraordinary effort proved insufficient to overcome the daunting target set by the Capitals.

Following this emphatic victory, the Delhi Capitals climbed to the ninth position on the table, salvaging some consolation from a lackluster season. On the other hand, the Punjab Kings, reeling from this crushing defeat, remained rooted in twelfth place after thirteen matches. Even if they were to secure a victory in their final fixture, their net run-rate of -0.308 inflicted further insult upon their wounded aspirations, diminishing their chances of finishing with 14 points.

Regrettably, the Preity Zinta co-owned team, which reached the final in 2014, has failed to progress beyond the league stage for nine consecutive years. Nevertheless, the Capitals’ fielding performance gifted their opponents numerous opportunities. Three catches were dropped, including one by Livingstone when he had scored only three runs, and another by Taide on 35, both off the bowling of Kuldeep Yadav, who ultimately finished with figures of 0/21 from three overs. Additionally, the Capitals squandered two run-out chances when both Livingstone and Taide were out of their creases, displaying an uncharacteristically sloppy performance in the field.

Also Read Indian shooters come up short on final day of Baku World Cup

Strategically, the Punjab Kings chose to retire their young prodigy, Atharva Taide, after his painstaking 55 off 42 balls (comprising five fours and two sixes), as he struggled to maintain momentum in the latter part of the innings. However, Livingstone maintained the momentum of the Kings’ chase, reaching a fifty off just 30 deliveries, his sixth of the tournament. He skillfully narrowed the equation to 38 runs required from the last two overs, turning an initially improbable task of 79 runs from four overs into a genuine possibility.

In the 17th over, Livingstone unleashed his full fury as Khaleel Ahmed’s delivery was deemed a no-ball due to its excessive height, resulting in 20 crucial runs for the Kings. Three sixes off Mukesh Kumar’s bowling in the subsequent over kept the Punjab Kings in the hunt. However, Anrich Nortje, who had earlier dropped Livingstone, redeemed himself in the penultimate over, delivering a flawless performance to firmly seize the advantage for the Capitals.