IPL Opening Ceremony LIVE Streaming Online: When and where to watch Indian Premier League on TV

IPL Opening Ceremony LIVE Streaming: The first match will be played on April 7.

IPL Opening Ceremony LIVE Streaming Online: Judwaa 2 actor Varun Dhawan set the stage on fire at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday during the opening ceremony of the 11th edition of the Indian Premier League. Varun performed on some of his best songs of the last few years. His dance was followed by a breathtaking performance by Prabhu Deva. The two celebrities then had a dance-off after which actress Tamannah Bhatia gave a scintillating performance. Singer Mika Singh dedicated two songs to Salman Khan in his performance. Jacqueline Fernandes too enthralled the fans with her dance moves. The opening ceremony which started at around 6 PM will go on till 7:15 PM with Hrithik Roshan also set to perform. After this, Mumbai Indians will take on the Chennai Super Kings in the first game of the season.

In a first, not all captains will be present for the opening ceremony due to logistical reasons. However, Rohit Sharma and Mahendra Singh Dhoni will attend the opening ceremony as they will play the first match of this years IPL after the opening ceremony.

The league had suffered a major setback before the start as two of its biggest superstars, Steve Smith and David Warner were banned by Cricket Australia for 12 months for their role in the ball-tampering controversy. Smith was replaced by Heinrich Klassen while Alex Hales was roped in by SRH to replace Warner.

When is IPL 2018 Opening Ceremony?

The opening ceremony of the 11th edition of the Indian Premier League will take place on April 7 i.e. Saturday. The first match of the tournament will be played on the same day.

Where is IPL 2018 Opening Ceremony?

The IPL 2018 opening ceremony will take place at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. The same venue will host the opening match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings.

What time does IPL 2018 Opening Ceremony start?

The event will start at 5:00 PM IST and will go on for about 90 minutes. The toss for MI vs CSK match will take place at 7:30 PM.

How to watch IPL 2018 Opening Ceremony on TV?

The opening ceremony of IPL 2018 will be aired on all Star Sports channel. It is the official broadcaster for IPL 2018.

Where to watch IPL 2018 Opening Ceremony LIVE Streaming Online?

You can follow all the live updates of IPL 2018 opening ceremony at FinancialExpress.com. IPL 2018 opening ceremony live streaming online will also be available on Hotstar.