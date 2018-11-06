India vs West Indies: Lucknow’s Ekana Stadium renamed after Atal Bihari Vajpayee day before 2nd T20I

The Ekana Group was given the land by the Lucknow Development Authority in 2015 to build a world-class stadium. (Source: IE)

The Ekana International Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, a dream project for former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav and Samajwadi Party (SP), was renamed after former Prime Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Atal Bihari Vajpayee on Monday, a day before it its hosts the first T20 international. The Indian cricket team will play Windies in the 2nd T20I of the three-match series at this venue.

A notice issued by the Uttar Pradesh government said that the Governor has happily accepted the proposal to change the name of the stadium. It will now be known as ‘Bharat Ratan Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Antar-rashtriya Cricket Stadium’. The order was issued by Housing and Urban Planning Department Principal Secretary Nitin Ramesh Gokarn.

“As per the Article 17.5.1 of the concession agreement between Lucknow Development Authority (LDA), Ekana Sportz City Pvt Ltd and GC Constructions and Development Industries Pvt Ltd, after giving it proper thoughts the Governor has happily accepted the proposal to change name of the international cricket stadium, situated in the Sector 7 of Gomti Nagar Extension, to Bharat Ratan Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Antar-rashtriya Cricket Stadium,” the notice reads.

The Ekana Group was given the land by the Lucknow Development Authority in 2015 to build a world-class stadium. It is the third largest cricket stadium in the country now with a seating capacity of about 50,000. The stadium was built at a cost of Rs 470 crore and is equipped with two gigantic screens of 1,800 sq feet each, 40 VIP boxes, a media centre and a classy dressing room.

Although Virat Kohli and Mahendra Singh Dhoni are not playing in this series, the excitement levels are high in Lucknow for the 2nd T20I as the city is set to host its first international match in 25 years.