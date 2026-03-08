The road to the final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup has been full of excitement and intense matches. Both India and New Zealand have stood out as the most impressive sides in the tournament.

With strong performances, consistency, and the ability to handle pressure, both teams fought hard through the competition to secure their place in the grand final.

India’s dominant journey to the final

India are very close to creating history as they aim to become the first team to successfully defend the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 title. The hosts will take on New Zealand in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday March 8. Led by Suryakumar Yadav, India also have a chance to become the first team to win the tournament three times and the first host team to lift the trophy.

In their opening match in Mumbai India faced a tough challenge from the United States men’s cricket team. Captain Suryakumar Yadav played a calm and brilliant knock scoring an unbeaten 84 from 49 balls. His innings helped India recover from 77 for 6 and eventually secure a 29 run win.

India then went on to beat Namibia in Delhi. Half-centuries from Ishan Kishan (61) and Hardik Pandya (52) helped India post a strong total of 209/9. Later, Pandya (2/21), Varun Chakaravarthy (3/7), and Axar Patel (2/20) bowled brilliantly to dismiss Namibia for 116.

India then faced arch-rivals, Pakistan in Colombo. Ishan Kishan scored 77 to help India reach 175/7, while Hardik Pandya (2/16) and Jasprit Bumrah (2/17) struck early as Pakistan were bowled out for 114.

India continued their winning run in Ahmedabad, beating the Netherlands with key performances from Shivam Dube (66) and Varun Chakaravarthy (3/14).

India’s only loss in the tournament came against South Africa. Even though Jasprit Bumrah took 3/15, South Africa scored 187/7, and India collapsed with the bat and were all out for 111 in their first Super 8 match.

After that setback, India bounced back strongly with wins over Zimbabwe and the West Indies.

In the semi Final match Jasprit Bumrah once again played an important role against England on March 5. Sanju Samson scored a strong 89 to help India post a big total, and Bumrah’s tight spell of 1/33 in the final overs helped control England during the high-scoring match.

India road to final: Just below is list of matches played by the India in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 with 7 wins, 1 losses and 0 no result.

Group stage

India vs United States – Feb 7, 2026– (WIN) India vs Namibia – Feb 12, 2026— (WIN) India vs Pakistan – Feb 15, 2026— (WIN) India vs Netherlands – Feb 18, 2026— (WIN)

Super stage 8

India vs South Africa – Feb 22, 2026— (LOSS) India vs Zimbabwe – Feb 26, 2026— (WIN) India vs West Indies – Mar 1, 2026— (WIN)

Knockout Stage

Semi-final: India vs England – Mar 5, 2026— (WIN) Final: India vs New Zealand – Mar 8, 2026– (TBD)

New Zealand’s consistent run to the final

New Zealand began their campaign with a tense chase against Afghanistan. Tim Seifert scored 65 off 42 balls after the team slipped to 14/2 early. Glenn Phillips added 42 off 25, and together they built an important 74-run partnership. Daryl Mitchell and Mitchell Santner then calmly finished the chase.

New Zealand followed that with a dominant win over the United Arab Emirates in Chennai, winning by 10 wickets. Tim Seifert smashed 89 off 42 while Finn Allen made 84 off 50. Their unbeaten 175-run opening stand became the second-highest partnership in T20 World Cup history.

Their first defeat came against South Africa in Ahmedabad, despite runs from Mark Chapman and Mitchell Santner. However, they bounced back by chasing 173 against Canada thanks to a brilliant unbeaten 146-run partnership between Rachin Ravindra (59) and Phillips (76).

In the Super 8 stage, their game was abandoned due to rain against Pakistan. Then they beat Sri Lanka in Colombo after recovering from 84/6 with Mitchell Santner scoring 47* runs and Cole McConchie helping steady the innings. Ravindra also took four wickets in a spin-dominated bowling effort. A narrow loss to England put them under pressure but New Zealand still reached the semi-finals thanks to a better net run rate than Pakistan.

In the semi-final the Black Caps beat South Africa by 9 wickets. McConchie removed Quinton de Kock and Ryan Rickelton early while Ravindra dismissed Aiden Markram and David Miller. South Africa managed 170 with Marco Jansen scoring 55.

During the chase, Finn Allen and Tim Seifert put on a brilliant 117-run opening stand. Finn Allen also smashed the fastest century in Men’s T20 World Cup history in just 33 balls breaking the previous record held by Chris Gayle.

New Zealand road to final: The below list of matches played by the India in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 with 5 wins 2 losses, and with 1 no result

Group Stage:

New Zealand vs Afghanistan – Feb 8, 2026 – (WIN) New Zealand vs United Arab Emirates – Feb 10, 2026 – (WIN) New Zealand vs South Africa – Feb 14, 2026 — (LOSS) New Zealand vs Canada men’s – Feb 17, 2026— (WIN)

Super 8:

New Zealand vs Pakistan – Feb 21, 2026 – no result (Rain) New Zealand vs Sri Lanka – Feb 25, 2026 – (WIN) New Zealand vs England – Feb 27, 2026— (LOSS)

Knockout stage:

Semi-final: New Zealand vs South Africa – Mar 4, 2026— (WIN) Final: New Zealand vs India – Mar 8, 2026— (TBD)

Road to the T20 World Cup 2026 Final: IND vs NZ Statistical Comparison