The stage is set for the ultimate showdown. After a gruelling month of high-octane cricket across India and Sri Lanka, the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup has reached its pinnacle. Following India’s emphatic victory over England at the Wankhede, the Men in Blue are headed to Ahmedabad to face a clinical New Zealand side that dismantled South Africa in the first semi-final.

For India, this is a date with destiny, a chance to secure their third T20 world title and their first on home soil. For New Zealand, led by the tactical brilliance of Mitchell Santner, it is an opportunity to finally claim the trophy that has eluded them in multiple finals.

Here is everything you need to know about the T20 World Cup 2026 Final

Match Details: The Grand Finale

Fixture: India vs New Zealand

Date: Sunday, March 8, 2026

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Toss Time: 6:30 PM IST

Match Start Time: 7:00 PM IST (1:30 PM GMT)

The Venue: A shadowless Spectacle

The Narendra Modi Stadium is not just the world’s largest cricket ground; it is a marvel of modern sports engineering. With a seating capacity of 1,32,000, the atmosphere is expected to be the most electric in T20 history.

Unlike traditional towers, the stadium uses an integrated LED ring light system in the roof. This eliminates shadows on the field, though players have noted that high catches can be tricky against the white LED backdrop.

The stadium features 11 centre pitches with a mix of Red and Black soil. While black soil offers a high-scoring belter, red soil could assist spinners as the match progresses, a factor that would heavily play into the hands of Santner and India’s Varun Chakaravarthy.

Where to Watch T20 World Cup Final: Live Streaming & Telecast

Fans in India can catch the action across multiple platforms:

TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network (Live coverage in Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada).

Live Streaming: JioHotstar app and website.

Head-to-Head & Form Guide

While India leads the overall T20I head-to-head, the Black Caps have historically been India’s kryptonite in ICC events.

India Lost one game in the Super 8s, India’s Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan are in peak form.

New Zealand’s Finn Allen is currently the tournament’s most feared batter following his record-breaking 33-ball century in the semi-final. The Kiwis lost to South Africa, England in the earlier stage of the competition while one of their matches was washed out.