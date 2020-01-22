India vs New Zealand: Shikhar Dhawan’s injury a blessing in disguise for Sanju Samson, Prithvi Shaw?

Published: January 22, 2020 3:21:00 PM

Prithvi Shaw will be part of the 3-match ODI series against the Kiwis, whereas Sanju Samson will be part of the 5-match T20I series.

Shikhar Dhawan has been ruled out of the ODI and T20I series against New Zealand after suffering an injury during the third ODI against Australia in Bengaluru. Dhawan’s injury has paved way for Sanju Samson and Prithvi Shaw into the Indian squad for the T20 and ODI series. While Shaw will be part of the 3-match ODI series against the Kiwis, Samson has been included in the 5-match T20I series.

Prithvi Shaw has been out of the Indian team for quite some time. The young opening batsman got injured in Australia last year. He had a good IPL season but a doping controversy saw him being banned by the BCCI. Leaving scandal behind, Shaw would be hoping to make a statement with the bat and perform well in the upcoming series against New Zealand

On the other hand, Sanju Samson, who was was not included in the team for the just-concluded ODI series against Australia, will once again get a chance to prove himself and stake claim for the wicket keeper’s spot in the T20 team. Virat Kohli and the team management will be looking to find the right balance in the upcoming tour as they look to prepare for the WorldT20 set to be held in Australia from October this year.

It will be interesting to see how Samson and Shaw grab this opportunity.

India T20I Squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washinton Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep SainiKL Rahul, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (WK).

India ODI Squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (Vice-Captain), Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (WK), Kedar Jadhav.

