India vs Bangladesh Test match: Why is Pink Ball used for Day/Night Test matches?

The Pink Ball will be a talking point in the upcoming Test series between India and Bangladesh. (PC: Reuters)

India and Bangladesh will play India’s first-ever Day/Night Test match in Kolkata at the Eden Gardens beginning November 22, 2019. The second Test match between the two teams will also see the debut of the Pink Ball in Test cricket for both nations. The reason for using the Pink ball in Day/Night Test matches is to make it visible when the floodlights are turned on. The Pink Ball provides a bright colour which deteriorates slower as compared to the white ball. It is also better than the red ball which becomes dark brown in colour once it gets old.

Under floodlights, the ball can be difficult to sight and as it gets older, differentiating it from the pitch’s colour may become a difficult task for the batsman. The Pink ball manufactured by SG will be used during the Test match and BCCI has already ordered a dozen of them.

Day/Night Test matches have been introduced by ICC to keep viewers interested in the longer format of the game. Test cricket viewership has been on the decline since the introduction of T20I cricket. The first Test match played with the Pink Ball was back in 2015 between Australia and New Zealand at the Adelaide Oval. Áustralia had won the first-ever Test played with a pink ball. The star of the match was Josh Hazelwood who scalped 9 wickets in the Test match.

Coming to the India vs Bangladesh Test, it will be interesting to see what team combinations the two sides go with. Spinners might find it difficult to grip the ball under lights as dew may play a big factor after the floodlights are turned on.

India Test Squad against Bangladesh: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill.

Bangladesh Test Squad against India: Mominul Haque (Captain), Abu Jayed, Al-Amin Hossain, Ebadot Hossain,Imrul Kayes,Liton Das, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan,Mohammad Mithun, Mosaddek Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mustafizur Rahman, Nayeem Hasan, Saif Hassan, Shadman Islam, Taijul Islam