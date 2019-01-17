India vs Australia 3rd ODI: India look to close Australian summer on a high after Test win

The Indian captain Virat Kohli had also praised MS Dhoni for finishing the game with Dinesh Karthik.

Virat Kohli and his boys will be looking to win the series decider after the thrilling victory in the second ODI match. The ODI series between India and Australia is at the most exciting stage. Both teams are levelled at 1-1 and the series decider is expected to be a cracker of a game. With a victory in the second ODI, India definitely have the momentum on their side.

After a loss in the Test series, Australia was looking low on confidence before the first ODI. However, a victory in the first ODI gave them the boost they needed to lift them up. India coming from a defeat in the first match had a do or die game at hand. This was a blessing in disguise for the Indians keeping the World Cup in mind. With the pressure of a must-win game, India made sure they passed their test with flying colours.

Virat Kohli scoring his first century of the year and MS Dhoni along with Dinesh Karthik finishing the game is exactly what India needed. The Indian captain Virat Kohli had also praised MS Dhoni for finishing the game with Dinesh Karthik.

Australia, on the other hand, has dropped Nathan Lyon after two not so impressive outings in the ODI series. The other area of concern for the Aussies is the poor form of their captain Aaron Finch. Finch has had a lean summer and has not been able to contribute much with the bat.

Just like India, Australia’s middle order has been exposed quite a few times because of their openers. If Australia wants to win the final game of the series they will have to make sure that their top order fires. With Steve Smith and David Warner set to return to the side after their ban it will be interesting to see if Finch retains his spot for the World Cup.

The series decider will be played at Melbourne and the viewers can watch the match on Star Sports and Hotstar respectively.

Australia Playing XI: Aaron Finch (captain), Alex Carrey, Shaun Marsh, Billy Stanlake, Adam Zampa, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Peter Siddle, Jhye Richardson, Peter Handscomb, Usman Khwaja.

India squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice captain), MS Dhoni, Shikhar Dhawan, Ravindra Jadeja, Khaleel Ahmed, Kedar Jadhav, Mohammed Siraj, Vijay Shankar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shubhman Gill, Kuldeep Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Dinesh Karthik, Yuzvendra Chahal