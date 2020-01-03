Ind vs SL T20I series: Can Shikhar Dhawan grab opportunity against Sri Lanka?

Shikhar Dhawan played 12 T20I matches in 2019 and managed to score 272 runs with an average of 22.67 and a strike rate of 110.57.

Shikhar Dhawan’s return to the Indian team for the T20I series will be a challenge for him with KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma being in top form. With Rohit Sharma being rested for the series, Dhawan has a chance to prove himself and once again make himself a candidate for the opening spot alongside Sharma. Dhawan missed out in the ODI and T20I series against West Indies after suffering injuring his left knee in a match between Delhi and Maharashtra during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Sanju Samson had replaced the southpaw but the wicketkeeper-batsman did not get a chance against West Indies.

In the upcoming series, Shikhar Dhawan will have to perform well as the competition for the opening slot has increased. KL Rahul was brilliant in both the ODI and T20I series against West Indies which has given the team management options when it comes to the opening slot. Shikhar Dhawan was in top form during the World Cup but he had to fly back to India mid-way after suffering a fracture. After that, Dhawan only featured in the home series against South Africa where he failed to impress.

Shikhar Dhawan played 12 T20I matches in 2019 and managed to score 272 runs with an average of 22.67 and a strike rate of 110.57. This is a huge dip in form as he had scored 689 runs in 18 games in 2018 with an average of 40.53 and a strike rate of 147.22. With the World T20 set to take place in Australia in October, Dhawan will have to make an impact in this series.

Sri Lanka squad against India: Lasith Malinga (captain), Danushka Gunathilaka, Isuru Udana, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Oshada Fernando, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara, Avishka Fernando, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Kusal Perera, Niroshan Dickwella, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kusal Mendis, Lakshan Sandakan and Kasun Rajitha.

India squad against Sri Lanka: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer,Manish Pandey, Sanju Samson, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar.