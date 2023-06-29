ICC World Cup 2023: Plan B ready in case Pakistan backs out from the mega tournament in India

Even as Pakistan is expected to participate in the upcoming ICC World Cup, the International Cricket Council (ICC) is ready with Plan B if Babar Azam’s men do not participate for political reasons. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is still waiting for clearance from the Pakistan government for participation in the mega event to be held in India.

Pakistan’s participation in the upcoming World Cup is almost confirmed after the Asian Cricket Council accepted the hybrid model a few days back. However, in case Pakistan backs out at the last minute, then it will be replaced by the third-placed team from the ICC World Cup qualifiers currently held in Zimbabwe.

What’s the alternative?

Notably, teams like Sri Lanka, West Indies, Scotland, Zimbabwe, Oman, and the Netherlands have qualified for the Super Six stage. Of these teams four teams will qualify for the semi-final and then the final between two top teams. While both finalists will qualify for ICC World Cup, in case Pakistan opts out of the mega event, the third team will get a chance, as per crictoday.com.

The tournament will be held in India from October 5 till November 19. The ICC had recently announced the schedule of the tournament. Men in Blue will face Pakistan in the much-awaited clash on October 15. As many as 10 cities have been selected for matches, with Mohali being the only one left out.

Team India’s schedule

The first match of the tournament will be between England and New Zealand on October 5 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. India will take on Australia in its first match on October 8, 2023, it will face Afghanistan on October 11, Bangladesh on October 19, New Zealand on October 22, England on October 29, against Qualifiers 2 on November 2, South Africa on November 5 and qualifier 1 on November 11.

While the first Semi-final will be held on November 15, the second will be on November 16. It will be a 46-day event.